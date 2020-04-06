Jeffersonville senior Tre Coleman has been selected to the 2020 Indiana All-Star team.
The 6-foot-6 senior forward was one of 13 players selected to the squad, which was announced Monday morning.
Coleman averaged 15.4 points, 7.1 rebounds, 2.3 blocked shots and 1.5 steals per game for the Red Devils, who went 18-6. The Nevada-signee shot 65.1 percent from the field, including 43.3 percent from 3-point range, and 73 percent from the free throw line.
2020 INDIANA ALL-STARS
Tre Coleman (Jeffersonville); Johnell Davis (Gary 21st Century); Dre Davis (Lawrence Central); Malek Edmonds (Brownsburg); Trey Galloway (Culver Academies); Anthony Leal (Bloomington South); Mabor Majak (Hamilton Southeastern); Sincere McMahon (Indianapolis Crispus Attucks); Nijel Pack (Lawrence Central); Tayson Parker (Northwestern); Tony Perkins (Lawrence North); Kiyron Powell (Evansville Bosse); Charlie Yoder (Westview).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.