JEFFERSONVILLE — Since he was a little boy, Tre Coleman dreamed about seeing his jersey hanging up in William S. Johnson Arena.
Now he will.
Monday, the Jeffersonville senior was officially announced as a member of the 2020 Indiana All-Star team.
“It means a lot,” Coleman said. “It’s something I’ve been looking forward to ever since I was in elementary school. It means a lot to me to have my jersey hanging up.”
Coleman is the first boys’ All-Star from Jeff since Kegan Clark in 2010. This year, though, the Red Devils have a double-helping of All-Stars after Coleman’s classmate, Nan Garcia, was named to the girls’ team last month.
Coleman, an athletic 6-foot-6 wing, averaged 15.4 points, 7.1 rebounds, 2.3 blocked shots and 1.5 steals per game this past season for the Red Devils, who went 18-6. The Nevada-signee shot 65.1 percent from the field, including 43.3 percent from 3-point range, and 73 percent from the free throw line.
“Coming into this season I talked to my coach and this was one of the goals I wanted to accomplish,” Coleman said. “It’s something I really wanted.”
Coleman will be joined on the team by Bloomington South’s Anthony Leal, Dre Davis and Nijel Pack of Lawrence Central, Trey Galloway of Culver Academies, Lawrence North’s Tony Perkins, Sincere McMahon of Indianapolis Attucks, Evansville Bosse’s Kiyron Powell, Gary 21st Century’s Johnell Davis, Malek Edwards of Brownsburg, Hamilton Southeastern’s Mabor Majak, Tayson Parker of Northwestern and Westview’s Charlie Yoder. In addition to Coleman, nine other players have signed or committed to NCAA Division I schools. Among those are Leal and Galloway, who have signed with Indiana, and Davis, who has signed with Louisville.
Carmel’s Ryan Osborn will guide the team in its annual summer series against its Kentucky counterpart.
Those chosen to the team are scheduled to play three games — one exhibition against the Indiana Junior All-Stars as well as home-and-home contests against the Kentucky All-Stars — in June.
The junior-senior exhibition game is set for June 3 at a to-be-determined site. The first game against Kentucky is scheduled for June 5 at Great Crossing High School in Georgetown, Ky. The final game against Kentucky is slated for June 6 at Southport Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. All three dates are scheduled to be doubleheaders with the Indiana Girls All-Stars, who were announced on March 12.
Meanwhile Indiana Junior All-Stars, both boys and girls, are scheduled to play two doubleheaders — one on June 1 against the Kentucky Junior All-Stars at Floyd Central and the second on June 3 against the Indiana Senior All-Stars.
However, like all other events scheduled for this summer, Coleman realizes that the all-star games may be in jeopardy of being canceled by the coronavirus pandemic.
“I really hope I can play, it’s something I’ve been looking forward to,” he said. “But I just really want this thing to be over with, so if me not playing means this thing will be over with I’ll take it.”
2020 INDIANA ALL-STARS
Name, School, Height, Position, Points Per Game, College Choice
Tre Coleman, Jeffersonville, 6-6, F, 15.4, Nevada; Dre Davis, Lawrence Central, 6-6, F, 21.6, Louisville; Johnell Davis, Gary 21st Century, 6-4, G, 31.4, Florida Atlantic; Malek Edwards, Brownsburg, 6-6, F, 17.1, Marian; Trey Galloway, Culver Academies, 6-5, G, 21.4, Indiana; Anthony Leal, Bloomington South, 6-5, G, 18.2, Indiana; Mabor Majak, Hamilton Southeastern, 7-0, C, 11.9, Cleveland State; Sincere McMahon, Indianapolis Attucks, 6-1, G, 26.1, Western Illinois; Nijel Pack, Lawrence Central, 6-1, G, 17.7, Kansas State; Tayson Parker, Northwestern, 6-1, G, 28.8, Indiana Wesleyan; Tony Perkins, Lawrence North, 6-4, G, 17.7, Iowa; Kiyron Powell, Evansville Bosse, 6-11, C, 14.2, Houston; Charlie Yoder, Westview, 6-4, G, 27.3, undecided
Head coach: Ryan Osborn, Carmel. Assistant coaches: Mark Detweiler, Delta; Nate Hawkins, Heritage Hills.
