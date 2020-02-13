NEW ALBANY — Bailey Conrad scored 34 points — 20 in the first quarter — to lead Christian Academy to a 77-56 victory over visiting Trinity Lutheran on Thursday night.
Conrad hit 11 field goals, including six 3-pointers, and also went 6-for-6 from the free throw line to lead the Warriors. In the first period, Conrad hit five 3-pointers, a pair of 2-pointers and a free throw to help CAI run out to a 26-10 lead.
In the second quarter, Ethan Carrier scored 11 points and Conrad added seven more as the Warriors built a 49-32 halftime lead. They cruised from there.
In addition to Conrad’s point total, Carrier finished with 15 and T.J. Proctor contributed 13.
CAI (13-7), which has won seven of its last eight games, hosts Oldenburg Academy at 2:30 p.m. Saturday.
