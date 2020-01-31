NEW ALBANY – Senior forward Bailey Conrad scored seven straight points in the opening moments of overtime to help lift Christian Academy to a 47-42 win over visiting Providence in a boys’ high school basketball game on Friday night.
“This is a statement win,” said Conrad. “We wanted to make sure we knew how to win a close game.”
The teams had traded 3-pointers early in the fourth quarter and it was tied 35-35 with 5:40 left in the game. A free throw by each team in the final four minutes of regulation tied it at 36 and sent the game into overtime.
Conrad took control in the extra frame. Two driving baskets set up a three-pointer to put the Warriors on top 43-36 with 1:40 left in the game.
“He did something I’ve been waiting for,” Christian Academy coach Steve Kerberg said of Conrad. “He took the game over in the end.”
It was 43-37 when senior guard Ethan Carrier rattled in two free throws with 59 seconds remaining – that gave the Warriors a 45-37 lead.
Providence tried to answer — a three-pointer by freshman guard Casey Kaelin cut the deficit to five. Christian Academy senior point guard T.J. Proctor, playing with four fouls hit two free throws to make it 47-40 with 36 seconds left and that iced it.
Christian Academy got off to a fast start, but a late first half cold spell kept the Warriors from taking control at the break.
Senior guard Nick Conrad got the Warriors started with a pair of corner three-pointers, Bailey Conrad added two free throws and a field goal and Christian Academy led 10-2 midway through the first quarter. It was 12-4 after a Nick Conrad basket. Providence cut the deficit to six on a field goal by junior forward Zach Johnson at the 2:15 mark and it was 12-6 at the end of the first quarter.
A 3-pointer and a put back basket by sophomore guard Brady Dunn helped the Warriors push their lead to double figures (17-6) with seven minutes left in the half. Moments later, a pair of free throws by Johnson made it 17-8 and ended a nearly four minute scoreless drought by the Pioneers.
It was 19-11 when Carrier had a three-point play to make it 22-11 at the 4:52 mark. It proved to be the last points the Warriors would score in the first half.
The Pioneers weren’t able to make up much ground. A field goal by Johnson made it 22-14 with 40 seconds left and that was the score at the break.
“A slow start is a trend that’s costing us games,” said Providence coach Ryan Miller.
Providence came roaring back in the third quarter. A 3-pointer by senior guard Sterling Huber, a pair of baskets by junior guard Nick Sexton and a basket by Johnson capped a 9-0 run and put the Pioneers on top 23-22 with 6:20 left in the quarter.
Bailey Conrad helped the Warriors with an answer. His three-pointer, followed by a steal and a field goal, put Christian Academy on top 27-23 at the 5:25 mark.
Trailing 29-26, Providence closed out the quarter on a 6-0 run to lead 32-29 going into the fourth quarter.
Proctor, who had picked up his fourth foul — all of them offensive — started the fourth quarter with a 3-pointer to tie it at 32. Moments later it was tied at 35 when Proctor hit a free throw to put the Warriors on top 36-35 with four minutes left in the game.
“We need TJ [Proctor] on the floor to beat that team,” Kerberg said of the decision to keep Proctor in the game. “Your best players can’t help you on the bench.”
Providence tied it at 36 on a free throw by Huber with 2:54 left in regulation — that sent it to overtime.
“We’re done with silver linings,” Miller said of the close loss. “We’ve got to make the big plays.”
For the game, Bailey Conrad scored 18 points to lead Christian Academy (9-7). Providence (11-6) was paced by Johnson’s 12 points, and Huber added 11. Next up, Christian Academy travels to Borden on Saturday for a 7:30 p.m. game. Providence plays at South Central (Elizabeth) on Thursday at 7:30 p.m.
CHRISTIAN ACADEMY 47, PROVIDENCE 42
Providence 6 8 18 4 6 — 42
Christian Academy 12 10 7 7 11 — 47
Providence (11-6) – Zack Johnson 12, Sterling Huber 11, Alec Fougerousse 3, Nick Sexton 8, Austin Grantz 5, Casey Kaelin 3.
Christian Academy (9-7) – Nick Conrad 8, Bailey Conrad 18, Brady Dunn 5, Josh Hahn 2, Ethan Carrier 3, TJ Proctor 6, Caleb Doss 5.
Three-point goals – Christian Academy 7 (N. Conrad 2, B. Conrad 2, Dunn 1, Proctor 1, Doss 1); Providence 4 (Huber 2, Grantz 1, Kaelin 1).
JV score – Providence 62-14.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.