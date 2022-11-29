NEW ALBANY — Sophomores David Cook and Joshua Renfro combined for 46 points to lead Christian Academy to a 67-39 victory over visiting Louisville Portland Christian in the Warriors’ season-opener Monday night.
Cook tallied a game-high 24 points, making 10 field goals (including one 3-pointer) and 3 of 4 free throws. Renfro netted 22, making three 2-pointers, four 3-pointers and all four of his free throws for CAI.
The Warriors led 13-10 at the end of the first quarter and 30-20 at halftime before outscoring the Eagles 17-13 in the third period and 20-6 in the final frame.
CAI (1-0) will next host New Washington at 7:30 p.m. Saturday night.
CHRISTIAN ACADEMY 67, LOU. PORTLAND CHRISTIAN 39
Portland Christian 10 10 13 6 — 39
Christian Academy 13 17 17 20 — 67
Portland Christian (0-1): Caden Tucker 17, Carson Pledger 9, DaShawn Harris 10, Jackson Istre 3.
CAI (1-0): Joshua Renfro 22, Elijah Logsdon 7, David Cook 24, Brady Cambron 3, Nate Doss 8, Dylan Goodman 3.
3-point field goals: Portland Christian 3 (Harris, Pledger, Tucker); CAI 9 (Renfro 4, Cambron, Cook, Doss, Goodman, Logsdon).
