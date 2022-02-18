CLARKSVILLE — It was the cruelest way to end a Senior Night for Providence.
North Harrison senior Ethan Oakley launched a 3-point shot with around 1.5 seconds left that swished the net at the buzzer to give the Cougars a heart-stopping 42-41 triumph over the host Pioneers on Friday night.
“Riley (Schnedier) got a pass to me from underneath. I fumbled it, I looked at the rim, shot it and it ended up going in,” said the red-haired center who was mobbed by his teammates after hitting the game-winner, which was his only basket of the game. “It was a great feeling. I didn’t look for the (3-)point line. I just shot it.”
Providence (14-5) trailed most of the night until grabbing a 41-39 lead on senior Tyler Simmons’ basket with 37 seconds to play in overtime.
The Cougars (15-3) then missed two shots that would have given them the lead. However, Providence senior Grant Williams had a layup roll off the rim with 25 seconds left that would have given the Pioneers’ a four-point lead.
North Harrison rebounded the miss to set up the wild finish.
Providence had a hard time getting over the hump, but when it did it looked like the Pioneers were in good shape.
A 3 from the right side by junior Casey Kaelin tied the game with 35.7 seconds left in regulation. After a Cougars’ timeout, Oakley missed a close-in shot just before the buzzer to send the game into OT.
“It’s really a tough one. We had it right there at the end. We had a shot to put it away and it didn’t bounce our way,” Providence coach Ryan Miller said.
Max Beatty paced the Pioneers with 13 points while Kaelin had 12.
“It was a wild finish and a hard-fought game,” said Miller, whose team will visit Class 3A No. 10 Brownstown Central at 7:30 p.m. tonight. “We had several guys step up and several other guys stepped and made plays.”
Kellems led North Harrison with 16 while Sawyer Wetzel added 10.
“It’s a fun game to win,” said Cougars coach Lou Lefevre, a former bench boss at Providence. “It was an even game. We’re not better because that last shot went in. It’s just a game that goes to the wire and he makes the shot. It was a good game (preparing us) for the sectional. It was physical like a sectional game.”
North Harrison will host Paoli at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday night.
NORTH HARRISON 42 PROVIDENCE 41
North Harrison 10 6 8 12 6 — 42
Providence 8 6 10 12 5 — 41
North Harrison (15-3): Ethan Oakley 3, Riley Schneider 6, Sawyer Wetzel 10, Logan McIntire 6, Kaleb Kellems 16.
Providence (14-5): Grant Williams 8, Casey Kaelin 12, Tyler Simmons 4, Cade Carver 2, Eli Kresson 2, Grant Seebold 2, Max Beatty 13.
3-point field goals: North Harrison 4 (Oakley 1, Wetzel 1, McIntire 1, Kellems 1); Providence 5 (Beatty 3, Kaelin 2).
JV score: Providence 52, North Harrison 41.
