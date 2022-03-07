SALEM — The drought is over for North Harrison.
The Cougars captured their first sectional title in 26 years Saturday night. They held off Scottsburg for a 57-47 win in the Class 3A Salem Sectional final.
North Harrison (19-3) will face fourth-ranked Sullivan (23-2) at around 12:30 p.m. this Saturday in the second semifinal of the Washington Regional. The Golden Arrows outlasted Pike Central 55-53 in overtime in the Princeton Sectional final.
Evansville Bosse (17-9) will take on Lawrenceburg (20-7) at 10:30 a.m. Saturday in the first regional semi. The championship game is scheduled for 8 p.m. Saturday night.
This past Saturday night, the Cougars led 12-9 at the end of the first quarter, 24-17 at halftime and 41-25 at the conclusion of the third period thanks to Ethan Oakley’s buzzer-beating jumper.
The Warriors rallied in the final frame, outscoring North Harrison 22-16, but it wasn’t enough.
Oakley finished with a game-high 18 points while University of Evansville-signee Logan McIntire netted 15 and Kaleb Kellems tallied 12 for the Cougars, who claimed the 10th sectional title in program history.
Sophomore Kody Clancy scored 17 points to pace Scottsburg. Jack Miller added 12 while Hayden Cutter netted five to finish his career with 1,479 points, which ranks him second all-time in program history behind Bill Mac James (1,890).
CLASS 3A SALEM SECTIONAL
Saturday night’s final NORTH HARRISON 57, SCOTTSBURG 47
North Harrison 12 12 17 16 — 57
Scottsburg 9 8 8 22 — 47
North Harrison (19-3): Ethan Oakley 18, Logan McIntire 15, Kaleb Kellems 12, Sawyer Wetzel 9, Brody Fessel 2, Riley Schneider 1.
Scottsburg (16-9): Kody Clancy 17, Jack Miller 12, Hayden Cutter 5, Jacob Martin 5, Kyle McGinnis 3, Wyatt Zellers 3, Javis Roush 2.
