BOYS' BASKETBALL: Cougars clip Clarksville

RAMSEY — It was an old-fashioned shootout Tuesday night at North Harrison.
The fans were treated to plenty of offense, at both ends, as the host Cougars slipped past Mid-Southern Conference-rival Clarksville 79-74.
Both teams shot over 60 percent from the field in a game that felt like whoever had the ball last was going to win.
“This was a great tune-up for us heading into tournament play. We were battling for third-place in our conference,” said Generals head coach Brian McEwen, who saw his team’s four-game win streak stopped. “I can’t ask much more from our kids than what they gave. The effort they brought was what we wanted.”
Clarksville’s Dae’von Fuqua pumped in a career-high 35 points to lead a quartet of Generals in double figures.
“I knew if I got a mismatch I could take advantage of that and I’d be able to score,” the junior guard said. “They watched for my drive more in the second half. We played well and I feel good as we get ready for the sectional.”
Fuqua tallied 28 in the first half alone.
“We thought he’d have an advantage with some things and Dae’von battled his tail off,” McEwen said. “He’s asked to do a lot for us. He’s capable of doing that in games where it gets up and down. He’s like trying to catch a squirrel.”
Dakota Capps added 16 points, Marquis Forward had 12 and Jaren Starks 11 – including three triples — for Clarksville (12-7, 6-3).
The first half was played at a furious pace. The visitors shot 86 percent over the first two periods and led 45-42 at intermission. The Cougars (15-5, 7-2), however, kept pace, shooting 62 percent.
“Thankfully we scored as well as they did. I think both teams were getting easy chances to score,” said North Harrison head coach Lou Lefevre, who improved to 14-8 all-time against Clarksville. “In a normal game, the way they were scoring, we’d be down 20 points at halftime but we were only down by one basket thanks to our offense. We’ve been putting up 70 or more points in six of our last seven games.”
Clarksville’s high-powered attack was slowed to just eight points in the third frame as the Cougars surged ahead 58-53 entering the final stanza.
“The obvious problem for us tonight was there size that hurt us at times and you know, they’re a good team,” McEwen said. “We had to change up in how we defend, and when they made a push there in the second half we kind of got antsy on offense and got out of what we wanted to do. But outside of that, we basically executed everything we wanted to do tonight.”
The Generals, who trailed by as many as eight points in the fourth, pulled within 75-72 with 28 second left. They could get no closer.
Capps pumped in 10 points in the comeback bid that fell narrowly short.
“Capps is starting to understand that he has the ability to do that. We just need him to get the confidence to be able to do things like that from the get-go,” McEwen said. “What he can do is a nice complement to what Dae’von can do. He’s been stepping up the last five games, or so, and we’re going to encourage him to keep doing that more.”
North Harrison, which has now won seven straight, was paced by Logan McIntire’s 24. The lanky sophomore guard nailed five 3-pointers. Six-foot-10 junior forward Langdon Hatton, the son of Clarksville’s all-time leading scorer (Steve Hatton), added 21 for the Cougars.
Lefevre will lead his red-hot Cougars to Providence this Friday night. Lefevre coached the Pioneers from 2004-14, winning three sectional and two regional titles.
“I’ve got a million feelings about Providence but it’s all going to be in my book when I write it. I’m going to retire off those profits and I’m sorry I can’t give it to the News and Tribune for free,” Lefevre said. “[Pioneers coach] Ryan Miller is one of my best friends in the world. I still remember a lot of those kids from summers camps and I wish them the best. They have a great team and it’s going to be a very difficult game for us.”
Clarksville is also back in action Friday night, when it hosts Borden.