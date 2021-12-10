SELLERSBURG — The much-anticipated Class 3A Top 10 matchup between No. 5 North Harrison and No. 7 Silver Creek wasn’t a battle for very long.
The Cougars came roaring out of the gate and cruised to a 65-46 Mid-Southern Conference win over the Dragons. It marked North Harrison’s first victory at Creek since 2003 and also snapped the Dragons’ 16-game home winning streak.
“I’m happy any time we get a win against a good team that hasn’t lost many games here in the last five years,” Cougars head coach Lou Lefevre said. “If we are able to beat a good team like them handily, we must’ve been doing some things well.”
The Dragons have only lost three conference games since the beginning of the 2017-18 season, with two of those losses coming at the hands of North Harrison.
University of Evansville-signee Logan McIntire tallied 25 points to pace the Cougars (4-0, 2-0) while Sawyer Wetzel added 17.
“They played really, really well,” Silver Creek head coach Brandon Hoffman said of the Cougars. “There were some things I thought we could have done better tonight, that we worked on all week, but that didn’t translate to tonight. Couple that with we weren’t able to match their physicality, that doesn’t make for a good night.”
Senior point guard Branden Northern netted a game-high 25 points for the Dragons (2-2, 1-1) while classmate Trey Schoen tallied 12.
“They have a tremendous point guard that we tried to keep under control and he still scored a lot of points, but we did enough to keep him from creating easy baskets for himself or his teammates,” Lefevre said.
North Harrison bolted to a 19-11 lead at the first stop. The Dragons got within five points early in the second frame, but the Cougars eventually posted a 37-22 lead at intermission.
“They put us in a tough spot at halftime,” Hoffman said. “We had to go to a smaller lineup to try to speed the tempo up to try to turn them over. When you have to do that, then North got more of a physical advantage on us.”
The hosts were put in a bind early on, as Schoen got into foul trouble and sat for most of the first half.
“You saw (in the second half) how we’re a different team with Trey on the court,” Hoffman said of the senior guard, who scored nine second-half points. “He’s so valuable defensively and had a really good offensive game tonight. When you take him off the court, we lose a lot.”
The Creekers were unable to do any significant damage to North’s lead in the second half. The Cougars, who are off to their best start in 10 years, shot 62 percent overall and were a perfect 6 of 6 in the final period. North dominated the backboards to a tune of 31-16.
“Obviously they were up for this game,” Hoffman said. “When they’re hitting shots they are tough to beat, because they are so good defensively and good on the boards.”
The Dragons shot just 38 percent and were 4 of 16 from beyond the arc.
“This is a tough one to swallow because I didn’t think they got our best shot tonight,” Hoffman said. “I was just really impressed with how North played. If they continue to play at that level offensively, they’re going to be tough to beat.”
Both teams will be back in action next Friday night. Creek will visit 4A foe Jeffersonville while the Cougars visit Brownstown Central in another big MSC matchup. Both games are scheduled to tip at 7:30 p.m.
.
NORTH HARRISON 65, SILVER CREEK 46
North Harrison 19 18 14 14 — 65
Silver Creek 11 11 11 13 — 46
North Harrison (4-0, 2-0 MSC): Kaleb Kellems 5, Ethan Oakley 9, Riley Schneider 2, Brody Fessel 7, Sawyer Wetzel 17, Logan McIntire 25.
Silver Creek (2-2, 1-1): Hayden Garten 2, Bryce Henderson 3, Cooper Murley 2, Trey Schoen 12, Branden Northern 25, Nate Davidson 2.
3-point field goals: North Harrison 5 of 14 (Oakley, Fessel, Wetzel 2, McIntire), Silver Creek 4 of 16 (Henderson, Schoen 2, Northern).
Rebounds: North Harrison 31, Silver Creek 16.
Turnovers: North Harrison 12, Silver Creek 7.
Field-goal shooting: North Harrison 17 of 44, Silver Creek 25 of 40.
Free-throw shooting: North Harrison 8 of 12, Silver Creek 10 of 14.
JV score: Silver Creek 59-38.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.