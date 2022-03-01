SALEM — Charlestown turned back the clock Tuesday night in the opening game of the Class 3A Salem Sectional.
The Pirates implemented a four-corners offense and a box-in-one defense against highly-regarded North Harrison. Charlestown, however, could not turn back the Cougars.
North Harrison pulled away from the Pirates for a 55-41 victory.
“I was really pleased with our execution tonight,” first-year Charlestown head coach Matt Lynch said. “We had a gameplan going in to try to limit the things they like to do. They’re obviously really good in the paint and like to go through Logan McIntire. We wanted to make other guys shoot to beat us and (Sawyer) Wetzel obviously did that for them, especially in the first half.”
McIntire finished with a game-high 16 points while Wetzel added 14, on the strength of three 3-pointers, and Kaleb Kellems tallied 11 for the 13th-ranked Cougars (17-3), who advance to face county-rival Corydon Central (14-8) at 6 p.m. Friday night in the first semifinal of the sectional. North Harrison beat the Panthers 65-41 back on Dec. 3.
The Pirates (8-15) placed three players in double digits, led by Jake Helton’s 13 points. Chase Benner and Jacob Ottersbach added 10 apiece.
“Jake Helton has been our leading scorer all year and we’ve relied on him a lot. Most of our offense goes through him. Austin Pickerell, defensively, was phenomenal tonight guarding McIntire," Lynch said.
Early on, Charlestown’s plan at both ends of the court was working.
North Harrison, which has now won nine straight, had a slim 13-10 at the first stop. Two buckets in the paint from Benner helped the Pirates claw within 16-14 midway through the second frame. The Cougars, though, finished the first half with a 10-2 run to lead 26-16 at intermission.
North Harrison put the clamps on Charlestown out of the locker room, holding the Pirates to just 2 of 9 shooting in the third. That stingy defense propelled the Cougars to a 40-22 lead heading to the final stanza.
“That stretch, from about four minutes left in the second quarter to midway through the third period, hurt us,” Lynch said. “They got some live ball turnovers and got a few easy baskets. They got some offensive rebounds as well that hurt us.”
Charlestown showed plenty of fight in the fourth quarter. Benner hit a 3-pointer with 1 minute, 48 seconds left to pull his team within 49-38. However, the Pirates could get no closer.
“I thought our guys fought to the very end and I’m proud of them for that,” said Lynch, whose team previously lost 61-32 to North Harrison on Feb. 5. “When we played them a month ago, it was over at the tip. I thought tonight we pushed them to the end. We’ve got a lot back for next year and we think the future is bright for Charlestown basketball.”
The Pirates say goodbye to two seniors, Aedan Tackett and Benner.
“Chase broke his foot the last game of the football season, so he was out until around Christmas. It took him a little bit to get into basketball shape, but he worked hard everyday and the last month of the season he was phenomenal. He had a few double-doubles in February and tonight played really well. I can’t say enough about him," Lynch said. "This was Aedan’s first year playing and while he didn’t see a lot of minutes this year, he competed hard every day in practice and made his teammates better and we appreciate that from him.”
The action continues tonight at the Salem Sectional. Two-time defending state champion Silver Creek (11-12) will face the host Lions (5-16) at 6 p.m. Meanwhile Madison (6-17) will take on Scottsburg (14-8) at around 7:45 p.m. The winners will meet in Friday night's second semifinal.
CLASS 3A SALEM SECTIONAL
Tuesday's first-round game
NORTH HARRISON 55, CHARLESTOWN 41
North Harrison 13 13 14 15 — 55
Charlestown 10 6 6 19 — 41
North Harrison (17-3): Ethan Oakley 3, Riley Schneider 7, Body Fessel 4, Sawyer Wetzel 14, Logan McIntire 16, Kaleb Kellems 11.
Charlestown (8-15): Chase Benner 10, Jacob Ottersbach 10, Austin Pickerell 1, Demetrius Phelps 2, Grason Connell 5, Jake Helton 13.
3-point field goals: North Harrison 7 of 19 (Schneider, Fessel, Wetzel 3, McIntire 2); Charlestown 2 of 9 (Benner, Helton).
Rebounds: North Harrison 30, Charlestown 23.
Turnovers: North Harrison 10, Charlestown 18.
Field-goal shooting: North Harrison 18 of 41, Charlestown 17 of 37.
Free-throw shooting: North Harrison 12 of 19, Charlestown 5 of 11.
