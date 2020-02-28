BLOOMINGTON — New Albany traveled to Bloomington North on Friday night and ran into a mean pack of cats in the Cougar Den.
The Bulldogs, who were out of sync all night, trailed by as many as 23 as North started fast and cruised to a 73-60 win.
“They were just way better than us tonight,” New Albany head coach Jim Shannon said of North, which has now tallied its most wins since 2005. “They took us off the bounce most of the night. Then when we stopped that, they kicked it out and hit their threes. We just didn’t have an answer for them.”
The Cougars (19-5) shot 59 percent from the field and never trailed en route to their first win over the ‘Dogs since 2014.
“They were more aggressive than us and they punched us pretty good early,” Shannon said. “They have a really nice team. We were going to have to play our very best to be in the game and have a chance to win it. I think they are really, really good.”
The Dogs (14-9) fell behind early as North, which has now won eight of its last nine games, sprinted to a 22-12 lead at the first stop. The Cougars’ Jeremiah Blair, who led the winners with 20 points, tallied 10 in the opening frame.
“I felt like the game was basically decided in the first quarter, and definitely by halftime,” Shannon said. “It just looked like the superior team was taking it to us and we were just going to accept it.”
New Albany could not find its shooting range in the first half and netted just 25 percent over the first two quarters. The home team remained hot and led 37-18 at intermission.
“We just weren’t ready from the beginning tonight,” Shannon said. “Early on, they broke us down and had 22 points in the first quarter. It didn’t matter if we were in man[-to-man defense] or [a] 2-3 zone, they just got by us and we were a step slower than them in just about every spot all night.”
The visitors found their rhythm out of the locker room and shot 51 percent from the field in the second half. But despite outscoring the Cougars 42-36 over the final two stanzas, it was too little too late for the Bulldogs.
“In the second half I thought we punched back a little bit and got closer,” Shannon said. “We definitely played better in the second half. We cut into that lead a little bit and it’s probably hard for them to keep up the intensity they had early. You’re never going to be able to erase a 20-point deficit against a team like that. They are very good.”
The ‘Dogs were led by Trey Hourigan’s 20 points, including three triples. Sophomore point guard Kaden Stanton added 18 with two threes of his own. Fellow sophomore Tucker Biven added 11.
“We had a talk at halftime that certain guys had to step up, and Trey had a much better second half,” Shannon said. “I told him and Stanton that they had valiant efforts in the second half.”
New Albany will be back on the hardwood at 6 p.m. Tuesday night when it faces Jennings County in the first round of the Class 4A Seymour Sectional. The Dogs, who have beaten the Panthers eight straight, won the regular-season matchup 56-43 on Feb. 6.
“You have to just flush tonight and move on, and that’s what I just told the kids. This is not the time of the year to dwell on a loss and sulk. Tomorrow we will completely focus on Jennings,” Shannon said. “They had a nice point guard and a really good shooter that hit four or five [3-pointers] against us earlier this month. I just know we have to bring our ‘A’ game every night from here on out, and we are not talking about next Friday or Saturday. The only thing we are talking about is Tuesday night, nothing else.”
BLOOMINGTON NORTH 73, NEW ALBANY 60
New Albany 12 6 18 24 — 60
Bloomington North 22 15 18 18 — 73
New Albany (14-9): Kaden Stanton 18, Maddox Schmelz 2, Tucker Biven 11, Trey Hourigan 20, Julien Hunter 7, Jordan Thomas 2.
Bloomington North (19-5): Marco Fitch 7, Nick Klaiber 18, Jeremiah Blair 20, Cade Laughman 6, Aaron Steinfeldt 11, JaQualon Roberts 3, Xavier Trueblood 2, Isaac Vencel 6.
3-point field goals: New Albany 5 for 19 (Hourigan 3, Stanton 2); Bloomington North 5 for 10 (Fitch, Klaiber, Roberts, Blair, Steinfeldt).
Rebounds: New Albany 34, Bloomington North 27.
Turnovers: New Albany 9, Bloomington North 9.
Field-goal shooting: New Albany 24 of 61, Bloomington North 31 of 52.
Free-throw shooting: New Albany 7 of 12, Bloomington North 6 of 9.
Junior varsity: Bloomington North 64-44.
