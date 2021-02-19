RAMSEY — Red-hot North Harrison started fast, then held off visiting Providence for a 76-64 win Friday night.
The Class 3A No. 12 Cougars shot a scintillating 71 percent and placed three players in double digits en route to their eighth straight win. Senior standout Langdon Hatton led the way with 26 points.
“We were just fantastic in the first quarter on both ends of the court,” said North Harrison head coach, and former Providence bench boss, Lou Lefevre, whose team led 22-11 at the first stop. “We were just great offensively the whole first half and it was nice to have that lead at halftime.”
Providence found itself in a 14-2 hole just three minutes into the game and trailed 42-24 at halftime. The home team shot 17 of 22 from the floor over the first two periods.
“They were spot-on and we were just not ready to compete out of the gate,” Pioneers head coach Ryan Miller said. “Our lack of readiness to compete was unbelievable. If you’re going to play them you have to realize that they are more talented than you, bigger than you and they are incredibly well-coached. It’s just been a very disjointed past month for us, but that’s no excuse. We had a few practices to prepare for tonight and we just laid an egg out of the gate.”
After finding itself in an early hole, the Pioneers showed plenty of fight in the second half. Senior guard Nick Sexton, who led the visitors with 22, pumped in nine points out of the locker room as Providence pulled within 55-40 heading to the fourth quarter.
The Pioneers then cut it to 59-51 with 4:43 left. However, they couldn’t get any closer.
Tyler Simmons added 15 points for Providence (8-8), which lost its third straight game.
“A loser is pleased with the fact that we didn’t quit, but we’re not losers so we’re disappointed with our overall performance,” Miller said. “However, there were some positives in the second half. We had an opportunity to work on things you have to do to come from behind. We had some guys step up and make good plays on both ends of the floor. Nick Sexton made plays like you need from your senior point guard and I was glad to see that.”
Logan McIntire and Sawyer Wetzel added 18 and 16, respectively, for the victors.
“In the second half it looked like we were just holding on,” said Lefevre, whose team finished undefeated at home for the fist time since 2003. “I thought Providence played well. They had kids that were making plays and you could tell just how much they were doing to try to win the game. They really kept the pressure on us and made us go a gazillion miles per hour.”
Providence shot a very respectable 49 percent and forced 14 turnovers. However, the Cougars won the backboards 29-20 and converted on high-percentage shots all night.
“We just dug too big of a hole and then we gave them dunks in transition and the high-low just killed us all night,” Miller said.
Providence hosts Brownstown Central at 7:30 p.m. tonight, while the Cougars go for their first-ever outright Mid-Southern Conference title when they visit Austin at the same time.
.
NORTH HARRISON 76, PROVIDENCE 64
Providence 11 13 16 24 — 64
North Harrison 22 20 13 21 — 76
Providence (8-8): Casey Kaelin 3, Eli Watson 5, Tyler Simmons 15, Nick Sexton 22, David Wall 6, Grant Williams 8, Max Beatty 5.
North Harrison (16-3): Kaleb Kellems 5, Tre Walters 1, Langdon Hatton 26, Riley Schneider 7, Brody Fessel 2, Sawyer Wetzel 16, Ethan Oakley 1, Logan McIntire 18.
3-point field goals: Providence 7 (Kaelin, Watson, Simmons, Sexton 3, Beatty); North Harrison 4 (Kellems, Wetzel, McIntire 2).
Rebounds: Providence 20, North Harrison 29.
Turnovers: Providence 9, North Harrison 14.
Field-goal shooting: Providence 27 of 55, North Harrison 27 of 38.
3-point shooting: Providence 7 of 20, North Harrison 4 of 6.
Free-throw shooting: Providence 3 of 5, North Harrison 18 of 30.
Junior varsity score: Providence 41-37.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.