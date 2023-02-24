BOYS' BASKETBALL: Cougars spoil Shannon's farewell

NEW ALBANY — New Albany honored the 1973 state championship team, its seniors and retiring head coach Jim Shannon on Friday night at the Doghouse.
The Bulldogs gave a valiant effort on the special evening, but Bloomington North spoiled the party with a 68-51 win.
Seniors Tommy Devine and Josten Carter led the way for New Albany with 15 and 12 points, respectively. Devine nailed four from long-range.
“The loss hurts and I really want to get this team going in a better direction, but I know they’re trying just like the coaches are,” Shannon said after his final game at the Doghouse. “Both our seniors competed and played well. Tommy knocked down shots and Jo got to the rim. I’m proud of them, they’ve been good kids.”
Shannon, who is completing his 25th season as the bench boss of the Bulldogs, has compiled an impressive 449-152 record at New Albany. Cougars head coach Jason Speer, who is in his sixth year at North, talked about what Shannon has meant to him after the game.
“As a young coach coming up, he’s been a fantastic mentor for many people for how to treat kids and how to run a program,” Speer said. “He’ll certainly be missed on the sidelines, not just at New Albany but the entire state is going to miss him.”
The first half was back-and-forth and for awhile it looked like the Dogs (9-13) might give their coach an upset win in his final regular-season game. The Cougars (15-5) held a slim 34-29 lead at halftime.
“We didn’t really handle their pressure that well, but it was good enough to stay close and our defense was good enough,” Shannon said. “Chris Lampkins’ spirit, enthusiasm and hustle was great for us. He rebounded well and against an athletic team like North, he can go toe-to-toe with them. He played great.”
The Cougars came out of the locker room like wildcats and took control of the game. North’s swarming defense held New Albany to just 1 of 16 shooting in the third period and the visitors took a 54-34 lead heading into the final frame.
“At halftime we talked about being tougher on defense and I think we were in the third,” Speer said. “I’d like to think we had something to do with them missing shots, and then we were finishing possessions a lot better. We also got some good, clean defensive rebounds and got into our transition game.”
North, which has now won three of its last four over New Albany, was led by Vanderbilt commit JaQualon Roberts’ 22 points. The 6-foot-8 athletic wing nailed three triples and threw down a few dunks to boot.
“I thought Roberts was fantastic,” Shannon said. “He shot the ball well and it’s hard to keep him in front of you.”
Afterward, Shannon said things haven’t quite sunk in that Friday was his last game coaching in the Doghouse. He also said he’s focused on preparing his team for next week’s Seymour Sectional, but was humbled by the outpouring of support from the many lives he’s touched in 39 years of coaching.
“Right now, I’m going to go spend some time with all the people that came from many different places to be here,” he said. “Some people flew in from Arizona, Florida and others drove from three hours away to be here. Some people, who it’s harder for them to take long trips because they’re older like me, came tonight. I had my mentor coach here, my first principal, many of my former assistant coaches and probably over a 100 former players from Anderson, North Decatur, South Dearborn and of course here at New Albany. All of that meant a tremendous amount to me.”
Both teams open state tournament play Tuesday night at 7:30 p.m. New Albany will face rival Floyd Central (7-15) at the Class 4A Seymour Sectional, while North will face Mooresville (12-11) in the newly-realigned Center Grove Sectional.
.
BLOOMINGTON NORTH 68, NEW ALBANY 51
Bloomington North 20 14 20 14 — 68
New Albany 15 14 5 17 — 51
Bloomington North (15-5): Dawan Daniels 12, Lucas Vencel 4, Connor O’Guinn 2, Luke Lindeman 17, Gavin Reed 11, JaQualon Roberts 22.
New Albany (9-13): Tommy Devine 12, Josten Carter 15, Jeremy Rose 5, Jordan Treat 2, Rylan Schrink 7, Chris Lampkins 8, Kenny Watson 2.
3-point field goals: Bloomington North 5 of 14 (Daniels, Reed, Roberts 3), New Albany 7 of 24 (Devine 4, Carter, Lampkins 2).
Rebounds: Bloomington North 29, New Albany 24.
Turnovers: Bloomington North 10, New Albany 11.
Field-goal shooting: Bloomington North 28 of 49, New Albany 18 of 48.
Free-throw shooting: Bloomington North 7 of 11, New Albany 8 of 15.
JV game: Bloomington North 63-54.