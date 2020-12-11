RAMSEY — Playing without Mr. Basketball candidate and Purdue signee Trey Kaufman, Silver Creek coach Brandon Hoffman still refused to use that as an excuse after North Harrison knocked off the Class 3A No. 1 Dragons 63-61 Friday night.
“We’re not going to make excuses. This game was there for us to win. That would’ve been a big win without him," Hoffman said. “But a loss in December is a lot worse if you don’t learn something from it.”
On the flip side, 6-foot-10 North Harrison senior forward Langdon Hatton tallied 25 points to lead the Cougars, who ended a nine-game losing streak to the Creek.
“It’s a big win for us,” North Harrison coach Lou Lefevre said.
The Dragons (3-1, 2-1) trailed most of the night but climbed back into contention after Kooper Jacobi, the Toledo signee who led Silver Creek with 29 points, scored the last seven points of the third quarter to slice the deficit to 49-47.
Silver Creek finally surged ahead — taking its first lead since the first quarter — when Jacobi canned two free throws with 4:05 to play.
About a minute later, Hatton tied the game with two free throws of his own with 3:19 left.
"He had a really nice game,” Lefevre said of Hatton, who has signed with William & Mary. “He took what they gave him and he made them pay for it. But this was a really good team performance. We got contributions from a lot of different people.”
Silver Creek actually owned a 58-57 lead thanks to a Branden Northern layup. Then, after a North Harrison missed free throw, the Dragons had possession up one with two minutes left.
“When we’re up and with the ball with two minutes left, we expect to win those games,” Hoffman said. “That’s why this one hurts.
“I think in the second half, we showed up to play. That was fun to watch. We had guys who made some big plays and it was fun to watch.”
From there, though, the Dragons couldn’t convert, committing several costly turnovers.
North Harrison hit 7 of 10 free throws down the stretch to seal the win.
Sawyer Wetzel added 14 points for the Cougars (2-1, 1-0).
“Wetzel — he played the best game of his careeer,” Lefevre said.
The Dragons got off to a rather sluggish start and watched North Harrison surge to a 21-12 lead after a 9-0 run that slithered into the second quarter.
“We couldn’t have played worse, or more poorly, in the first half,” Hoffman said. “But we came back and battled.”
In the second quarter, Silver Creek pulled to within 23-19 as Northern hit 1 of 2 free throws with 4:42 left in the first half.
But the Dragons couldn’t sustain much on offense, scoring just four more points — on a pair of baskets by Jacobi — the remainder of the half.
Meanwhile, North Harrison stayed physical and pushed the ball inside, using its height advantage.
After the game, Kaufman said he hopes to return next week.
“They are significantly better with him,” Lefevre said. “They’re not as good as they’ll be with him.”
Silver Creek has another tough assignment tonight, when they face Class 2A No. 1 Fort Wayne Blackhawk Christian at 6:40 p.m. at the Southport Fieldhouse.
NORTH HARRISON 63, SILVER CREEK 61
Silver Creek 12 11 24 14 — 61
North Harrison 15 16 18 14 — 63
Silver Creek (3-1, 2-1): Schoen 4, Jacobi 29, Northern 18, Gilbert 5, Hinton 5, Garten 1.
North Harrison (2-1, 1-0): Kellems 3, McIntire 10, Wetzel 14, Fessel 9, Hatton 25, Oakley 2.
3-point field goals: Silver Creek 4 (Jacobi 2, Northern, Gilbert); North Harrison 1 (Hatton).
