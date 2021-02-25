CHARLESTOWN — Kyle Craig scored a game-high 29 points, including 18 in the second half, to help host Charlestown rally for a 74-60 victory over visiting Christian Academy on Thursday night.
The Warriors led 24-18 at the end of the first quarter and 37-31 at halftime before the Pirates rallied. Charlestown outscored CAI 19-11 in the third period, thanks in large part to 10 points from Craig. The Pirates kept rolling in the final frame, outpointing the Warriors 24-12 en route to the win.
Craig hit 12 field goals, including a pair of 3-pointers, and was 3 for 6 from the free throw line in his big game. Fellow senior Ty Crace tallied 16 points, including nine in the fourth quarter, and Clayton Rothbauer added 13.
Caleb Doss (24) and Brady Dunn (21) combined for 45 points for CAI while Myles Morgan tallied 10.
The Warriors (7-15) close out their regular season when they host Corydon Central at 7:30 p.m. Friday night.
Meanwhile Charlestown (8-10) wraps up its regular season, and Mid-Southern Conference schedule, when it visits Brownstown Central at 7:30 p.m. Saturday night.
CHARLESTOWN 74, CAI 60
Christian Academy 24 13 11 12 — 60
Charlestown 18 13 19 24 — 74
CAI (7-15): Caleb Doss 24, Brady Dunn 21, Caleb Roy 1, Myles Morgan 10, Connor Jackson 3, Karson Abbott 1.
Charlestown (8-10): Matt Henning 2, Ty Crace 16, Clayton Rothbauer 13, Kyle Craig 29, Chase Benner 4, Brayden Crawford 2, Jake Helton 4.
3-point field goals: CAI 9 (Doss 4, Dunn 2, Morgan 2, Jackson); Charlestown 6 (Crace 2, Craig 2, Rothbauer 2).
