BOYS' BASKETBALL: Creek claims 4th consecutive holiday tourney title

SELLERSBURG – Silver Creek pulled off a four-peat Wednesday night.
The Class 3A No. 3 Dragons rolled to a 95-49 victory over Clarksville in the championship game of the 60th annual Silver Creek Holiday Tournament. It’s the fourth consecutive tourney title for the Dragons (6-2), who previously pulled off that feat from 1994 to 1997.
Senior standouts Trey Kaufman and Kooper Jacobi led the way for the Dragons, combining for 61 points and 24 rebounds. Kaufman, the 6-foot-9 Purdue signee, scored 37 points and snared 15 rebounds while Jacobi, a 6-6 Toledo recruit, collected 24 points and nine boards. They were named co-MVPs of the tournament.
“I think maybe we could have taken the first few of this run for granted, but we’ll be happy with this one,” Jacobi said. “With COVID going on you don’t know how many games you’re going to get to play, so you want to make the most of these opportunities. This was a great way to close out.”
Just how dominant have the Dragons been throughout this run? They won their four titles by an average of 35.8 points per game.
It’s one more accomplishment to add to the pile for Silver Creek, which has won three straight sectional titles as well as regional, semistate and state titles in 2019.
“I think the main thing is, we have to try and make every game we play our best game,” said Kaufman, who has either been MVP or co-MVP of the tournament three years in a row. “Coach (Brandon Hoffman) keeps telling us, we can’t play by anyone else’s standards except for our own. Moving forward, we have to keep pushing ourselves in practice and keep trying to get better every day.”
Hoffman said he was pleased with what he saw Wednesday.
The Dragons held a narrow, 17-16 lead at the first quarter before blowing the door off its hinges during a 24-6 second period that saw them take a 19-point lead into the locker room at halftime.
Creek kept it rolling in the second half, outscoring the Generals 54-27.
“We scored on 43 of 57 offensive possessions, that’s pretty darn good,” Hoffman said. “Trey is getting back into playing shape, and Koop is efficient as they come. And Isaac (Hinton) had a great tournament. We rebounded well and attacked the basket well … that’s what we have to do.”
Hinton joined Kaufman and Jacobi on the all-tournament team, as did Clarksville’s Dakota Capps and Jaren Starks, Providence’s Zack Johnson and Eli Watson and Charlestown’s Kyle Craig. Capps led the Generals (2-4) with 15 points.
The Dragons are back home again Saturday night, when they host Bedford North Lawrence at 7:30 p.m. The Generals, meanwhile, are idle until they visit Providence for the city championship Jan. 8.
PROVIDENCE TAKES 3RD
Providence never trailed in Wednesday’s consolation game en route to a 49-31 victory over Charlestown.
After a steal and score by Nick Sexton, the Pioneers led 13-4 with 1 minute, 48 seconds to play in the first quarter. However Charlestown guard Clayton Rothbauer answered with a 3-pointer, to make the margin 13-7 at the end of the first quarter.
Early in the second period Charlestown coach Sean Smith was assessed a technical foul, it seemed to ignite his troops. The Pirates never allowed the Pioneers to extend the margin for the remainder of the first half, as Providence led 24-17 at the break.
During a four-minute span in the third quarter, though, the Pioneers essentially put the contest away. After Charlestown’s Kyle Craig scored inside to pull the Pirates within 26-19 with six minutes left in the period, Sexton nailed a 3 to key a 12-2 run.
The Pioneers boasted a 34-19 advantage on the boards during the contest, something coach Ryan Miller was pleased with.
“It’s tougher sledding when you’re facing guys with more size,” Miller said, referencing Silver Creek’s size advantage in their semifinal loss Tuesday night. “But it’s always a point of emphasis to defensively block out, and offensively, go to the boards.
“We had some bright spots here and there, and these two games provided us some answers about what we need to work on going forward. By and large, you have to bounce back and be ready to battle again. Charlestown came ready to play us, and I think we responded pretty well.”
Sexton paced the Pioneers with 11 points while Johnson added 10. Rothbauer notched nine to lead the Pirates.
Providence (4-2) will host Southwestern, in a rematch of last season’s sectional final, at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday night. Charlestown (1-4), meanwhile, next travels to Seymour on Jan. 8.