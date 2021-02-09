BOYS' BASKETBALL: Creek sneaks by Lanesville

SELLERSBURG — Host Rock Creek rode a big third period to a 49-48 victory over visiting Lanesville in a matchup of sectional foes Tuesday night.
After trailing by six points at halftime, the Lions outscored the Eagles 18-7 in the eight minutes after intermission to take control.
Jonathan Boggs and Ladarius Wallace tallied 12 points apiece to lead Rock Creek (10-8), which won for the third time in four games.
“We regrouped after the first half and really got after it,” Lions coach Chris Brown said. “I think it was instituted by both of our bigs.
“There’s been times that the other teams have outplayed us, and that’s one thing that’s a non-negotiable. Tonight, I think we stepped up in the second half. We refused to give in.”
Rock Creek failed to connect on several looks inside the paint early as Lanesville held a 4-2 lead with 2 minutes, 16 seconds to play in the first period.
That did not last long, though, as Boggs and Jaleb Treat each scored twice in the span of four possessions to help the Lions take a 10-8 lead by the end of the first quarter.
The Eagles used a 12-4 run to mount a 20-14 lead with 2:48 left in the second quarter. Senior Ashton Smith led the charge with eight points on a pair of 3-pointers and a transition layup during the run.
Lanesville held serve the rest of the half and took a 24-18 lead into the locker room.
The Lions roared back in the third period, eventually tying the game at 31-all. They took a two-point lead when Wallace netted his third bucket of the third quarter.
A Gavin Gullion 3-pointer extended the Rock Creek lead to 36-31 entering the final frame.
The Lions led by three in the fourth quarter when Wallace went on a personal 5-0 run to increase their lead to eight (45-37) with four minutes remaining.
“(Ladarius) runs our team. He’s a gifted point guard; he’s a great player,” Brown said. “It’s one of those deals where we go as he goes.”
Lanesville rallied late. The Eagles got within a bucket, at 47-44, with an Ethan Schickel free throw with 35.9 seconds left.
Lanesville then got a quick stop defensively before Jacob Wernert was fouled on the other end with 5.4 seconds to play. The senior went 1-for-2 from the line to make it 47-45.
Creek's Michael Sulzer was fouled on the ensuing in-bounds pass. He made both free throws to seal it for the Lions, who beat the Eagles for the first time since 2017.
“I’m sure we’ll get to see (Lanesville) again in sectionals, if we’re fortunate enough. That’d be a good game,” Brown said.
Smith led a balanced Lanesville attack with 10 points. The Eagles (10-6) are scheduled to host New Washington at 7:30 p.m. Friday night.
Rock Creek, meanwhile, is slated to host Class A No. 1 Barr-Reeve at 3:30 p.m. Saturday.
ROCK CREEK 49, LANESVILLE 48
Lanesville 8 16 7 17 — 48
Rock Creek 10 8 18 13 — 49
Lanesville (10-6): Ashton Smith 10, Jonas Powers 9, Ethan Schickel 9, CJ Baumgart 8, Jacob Wernert 8, Mason Miller 3.
Rock Creek (10-8): Jonathan Boggs 12, Ladarius Wallace 12, Jaleb Treat 8, Ashton Mozee 8, Gavin Gullion 3, Marial Diper 2.
3-point field goals: Lanesville 3 (Smith 2, Miller); Rock Creek 3 (Wallace 2, Gullion).
