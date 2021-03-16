BOYS' BASKETBALL: Creek's Gilbert is 'ultimate teammate'

SELLERSBURG — Nolan Gilbert doesn’t take a lot of shots, or score a lot of points.
However, he does take charges. In fact, the Silver Creek senior leads the team in drawing offensive fouls. That, though, is just one way the 6-foot-2 forward contributes for the Dragons.
“He’s just the ultimate teammate,” Silver Creek coach Brandon Hoffman said.
On Saturday, Gilbert and his teammates will take on Guerin Catholic in the Class 3A game of the Seymour Semistate. The second-ranked Dragons (23-4) are scheduled to tipoff against the No. 6 Golden Eagles (21-3) at 1 p.m. at Lloyd E. Scott Gymnasium.
“I’m so grateful,” Gilbert said. “Personally, I think we will end up at the state finals. I really do.”
Gilbert was a reserve on the Silver Creek squad that beat Culver Academies 52-49 in the 3A state final March 23, 2019.
In the past two seasons, however, he’s been a sometime-starter for the Dragons. As a junior he averaged 2.4 points and 1.6 rebounds per game. So far this season, Gilbert is averaging 3.3 points and 1.2 rebounds per game.
“I just go in there, play defense, rebound and hit the shot when I’m open,” he said.
Although Gilbert doesn’t take many shots (about two per game), he makes them with opposing defenses usually concentrating on classmates Trey Kaufman-Renn and Kooper Jacobi, as well as junior Branden Northern. Gilbert’s shooting 63 percent (33 for 52) from the field, including 50 percent (13 for 26) from 3-point range.
“He hits big shots when he’s open,” Hoffman said.
With injuries to Kaufman-Renn and Northern at different times during the season, Gilbert was called upon to make shots.
“With them out, everybody just had to step up,” Gilbert said.
He was one of those. In Jan. 2’s 74-51 win over Bedford North Lawrence, Gilbert hit all four of his field-goal attempts, including all three of his 3-point tries en route to a season-high 11 points.
Gilbert’s contributions, however, extend beyond scoring points.
“He does whatever the team needs,” said Hoffman, who also praises Gilbert’s work ethic. “He leads the team in charges taken, he’s always in the right spot defensively. And, he’s very intelligent in terms of carrying out the gameplan. He’s just a great senior leader.
“He’s just a great role model for our program and for this community.”
For Gilbert, and many of his teammates, basketball is a way of life. Both of his parents played high school basketball. His father, Keith, suited up for Silver Creek while his mother, Kamala, played in her home state of Alaska. It was a natural progression for him to follow in their footsteps.
Gilbert got to know many of his future teammates in elementary school, often shooting baskets in the driveway with neighbor and classmate Isaac Hinton.
“My family, they loved him,” Gilbert said of Hinton. “He’s always positive and comes up with some jokes.”
Although the program doesn’t initiate spiritual sharing, the door is left open for players to share with each other. Gilbert and a few teammates have brought their faith into the locker room. At times, he and Jacobi offer Bible study — just as an option — to the other players.
“(But) we’re not going to force our beliefs on anyone,” Gilbert said.
Now, Gilbert and the rest of the Dragons keep their faith in each other as their quest for another state title takes them to Seymour on Saturday.
Even if they don’t reach Bankers Life Fieldhouse on April 3, though, Gilbert said it’s been a thrill to play — and win — with his best friends.
After this season, Gilbert plans to study at the Kelley School of Business at Indiana University.
“He’s going to be wealthy one day,” Hoffman said. “And, I’m going to hit him up for some donations to the program.”
.
CLASS 3A SEYMOUR SEMISTATE
Saturday at Lloyd E. Scott Gymnasium
Game 1: Silver Creek (23-4) vs. Guerin Catholic (21-3), 1 p.m.