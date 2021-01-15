NEW ALBANY — Madison is taking quite a final lap in its last year as part of the Hoosier Hills Conference.
The Cubs used a fourth-quarter run to edge host New Albany for a 48-43 HHC win Friday night at the Doghouse.
It was Madison’s first victory over New Albany in 22 years and it was orchestrated by second-year coach Sherron Wilkerson, a Jeffersonville hoops legend who graduated in 1993 and is all too aware of the historical significance of the win at New Albany – especially in Madison’s final ride through the conference.
And for a man who played for coach Bob Knight at Indiana University, the fundamentals continue to be the key to victory.
“It’s all about guarding and rebounding,” Wilkerson said. “That was a point of emphasis in our preparation.”
Meanwhile New Albany was impatient on offense, careless with the ball and lacked focus on defense, according to coach Jim Shannon.
“We were pretty lethargic tonight,” Shannon said. “We just didn’t seem to be ourselves. It was a big game that could put us in the driver’s seat of the HHC.”
New Albany went just 5 of 20 from 3-point range, and many of those shots were rushed.
“We had been playing with pretty good patience up to this point, it was just a lapse. We’ve just got to find a way to move on to the next one,” Shannon said.
New Albany (7-4, 3-1) hadn’t lost to Madison since Jan. 15, 1999 — Shannon’s first season as coach of the Bulldogs. This game was close from the start.
Juniors Maddox Schmelz and Tucker Biven sparked the Bulldogs early. Schmelz had a field goal, a steal and an assist and Biven knocked down a 3 and had five points in the opening three minutes.
A putback by senior forward Jordan Thomas put New Albany on top 9-5 with 2 minutes, 40 seconds to play in the first quarter. Madison battled back to take a 10-9 lead before Thomas closed out the quarter with a bucket for an 11-10 Bulldogs advantage.
New Albany turned a Madison turnover into a 3-pointer by Biven for a 14-10 lead at the start of the second quarter.
It was 15-10 when the Cubs responded with a 12-2 run, turning a five-point deficit into a 22-17 lead with 3:30 left in the half.
New Albany got back on track with a 3 by junior guard Jayden Thompson at the 2:03 mark. Biven followed that by hitting 3 of 4 free throws as New Albany closed out the half on a 6-0 run to lead 23-22 at the break.
A 3-pointer by Biven and a pair of baskets by Thomas helped the Bulldogs to a 30-25 lead late in the third quarter. However Madison went on a 6-0 run and led 31-30 before junior guard Kaden Stanton had an old-fashioned, three-point play to put the Bulldogs back on top 33-31. It was 33-all at the end of the quarter.
A 5-0 run by the Cubs to start the fourth quarter had the Bulldogs playing from behind for the rest of the game. In the waning minutes New Albany would twice trim the deficit to one — 40-39 and 42-41 — on field goals by sophomore guard Josten Carter.
New Albany trailed 46-43 after Thomas had a putback with four seconds left, but the Bulldogs would get no closer. Two free throws by Nick Center iced the Cubs’ win.
For the game, Biven scored 14 points and Thomas added 11 for the Bulldogs. Madison (9-2, 2-0) was paced by Luke Ommen’s game-high 18 points.
The Bulldogs, ranked No. 17 in the state coaches’ poll, travel to Scottsburg at 7:30 p.m. tonight.
MADISON 48, NEW ALBANY 43
Madison 10 12 11 15 — 48
New Albany 11 12 10 10 – 43
Madison (9-2, 2-0): Kaden Oliver 7, Luke Miller 11, Nick Center 4, Luke Ommen 18, Jackson Falconberry 6, Parker Jones 2.
New Albany (7-4, 3-1): Josten Carter 5, Kaden Stanton 8, Maddox Schmelz 2, Tucker Biven 14, Jayden Thompson 3, Jordan Thomas 11.
3-point field goals: New Albany 5 (Stanton 1, Thompson 1, Biven 3). Madison 4 (Ommen 2, Miller 1, Oliver 1).
JV score: New Albany 76, Charlestown 41.
