BOYS' BASKETBALL: Devastating run fuels Floyd victory

FLOYDS KNOBS — Host Floyd Central delivered a 30-3 haymaker in the middle of the game and swallowed rival New Albany 57-26 in a Hoosier Hills Conference clash Friday night.
The Highlanders led just 11-9 early in the second quarter before taking complete control with that devastating run against the Bulldogs (2-3, 0-1).
“They had one of those games — and we’ve all had them — even when you made a mistake and left someone wide open, they missed it,” Floyd Central coach Todd Sturgeon said of New Albany. “But we did defend pretty physically tonight.”
New Albany, which scored its fewest points since a 50-20 loss to Providence on Feb. 3, 2012, shot just 25 percent (9 for 36) from the field.
“Pressure away from the basket made it hard for them to run some stuff,” Sturgeon said.
For the Highlanders (3-0, 1-0), junior forward Caleb Washington led a balanced attack with 12 points. He tallied 10 straight during a stretch in Floyd’s run early in the third quarter, as the Highlanders’ 32-11 lead turned into a 42-12 cushion.
“We just came out and played hard,” said Floyd Central senior forward Brady Moore, who scored all eight of his points in the first half. “Our guards really got into them. Kyle Poates did a great job of guarding their point guard.
“Then it’s a luxury to have (7-foot) Wesley (Celichowski) in the paint. Shots that he doesn’t block, he alters.”
The Highlanders and Bulldogs had split their previous six meetings with each team averaging 44.2 points in those games. This one appeared as if it might follow that same blueprint as Floyd led 11-5 at the end of the first quarter and by just two early in the second period.
“Early on, it looked like it would be a defensive matchup, and we had some really good looks,” New Albany coach Jim Shannon. “But it was just a tough night.
“It’s a tough game because it’s such a rivalry ... but give them a lot of credit, they played well. They played great defense and they rebounded well. Sometimes, you just have to tip your hat. They just outplayed us.”
Senior guard Tucker Biven, hounded most of the night, led the Bulldogs (2-3, 0-1) with seven points.
It’s a quick turnaround for the Highlanders, who play at Jeffersontown (Ky.) at 7:30 p.m. tonight.
“It takes a lot of maturity,” Moore said of preparing for tonight’s contest. “We’ve got some good guys who are leading us. We’ve got to be mature and move on to the next one.”
Shannon tried to put the loss in perspective.
“It’s just one game,” he said. “We’ve got 17 more. We have time to get better.”
The Bulldogs now must regroup before visiting Class 4A No. 9 Carmel next Saturday night.
.
FLOYD CENTRAL 57, NEW ALBANY 26
New Albany 5 6 5 10 — 26
Floyd Central 11 18 20 8 — 57
New Albany (2-3, 0-1): Josten Carter 6, Tommy Devine 3, Jordan Treat 3, Tucker Biven 7, Maddox Schmelz 3, Chase Loesch 2, Jayden Thompson 2.
Floyd Central (3-0, 1-0): Kyle Poates 2, Nathaniel Hoffman 9, Brady Moore 8, Tevi Ali 7, Cole Harritt 7, Caleb Washington 12, Brock Conrad 4, Wes Celichowski 6.
3-point goals: New Albany 4 (Devine, Treat, Biven, Schmelz; Floyd Central 2 (Hoffman, Harritt).