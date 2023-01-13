BOYS' BASKETBALL: Devils do it again

JEFFERSONVILLE — Just like they did a week ago against New Albany, the Jeffersonville Red Devils dug a double-digit first-half hole and then rallied to a win over a nearby rival.
This time, the Red Devils held off a valiant effort from Floyd Central to post a 63-58 Hoosier Hills Conference win Friday night at Johnson Arena.
“I thought the difference in the second half is we got some stops,” said first-year Jeff head coach Sherron Wilkerson, whose team outscored the Highlanders 36-24 in the second half after trailing 34-27 at the break. “When we think offense first, we get ourselves in a hole.”
When Austin Cardwell hit 1 of 2 free throws with 5 minutes, 10 seconds left in the first half, the visiting Highlanders had their biggest lead of the contest at 28-18.
“We’ve played pretty well in a few road games. I wish we had one of the these games when we played well at home,” first-year Floyd Central coach Greg Walters said.
Floyd finished with just 14 turnovers against the Jeff press.
“We’ve been working for months trying to handle the press,” Walters said. “I was proud of the boys and their energy tonight.”
In the third quarter, the Highlanders (2-8, 0-2) battled Jeff toe-to-toe as the Red Devils got a little tougher on the defensive end.
Floyd Central senior Tevi Ali almost single-handedly kept his team in the game, scoring 13 of the Highlanders’ 14 points in the third period.
Ali finished with a game-high 27 points as he cooled off just a bit in the fourth quarter.
After the game, Wilkerson offered some words of encouragement to Ali.
“He plays the game with a lot of passion,” said Wilkerson, a former Red Devils’ star. “In that regard, he reminded me a lot of myself. … If he can direct that energy in the right way, he can play at the next level.”
Leading 54-52 with about six minutes left, Jeff used an 8-0 run to take firm control in the final frame.
Floyd Central went scoreless for more than four minutes and fell behind 62-52 with 2:26 left.
Then Caleb Washington, who was saddled with four fouls for most of the second half, hit a 3-pointer and converted a layup to cut the deficit to 62-57 with just over a minute left. The Highlanders, however, couldn’t get closer.
Washington finished with 15 points.
In the last few minutes, the Devils committed a couple of turnovers as they tried to milk the clock. It left the door open, ever so slightly, for the Highlanders.
Wilkerson called those “mental lapses.”
“We’ve got to get locked in for 32 minutes,” he said.
Sophomore P.J. Douglas, who kept battling on the glass all night, led the Red Devils (7-4, 3-0) with 20 points. Classmate Tre Singleton, who had just two points in the first half, added 14 points.
Jeff will travel to reigning Class 2A state champion Providence at 7:30 p.m. Saturday night at the Larkin Center.
“We’ll have to have a valiant effort to get out of there with a win,” Wilkerson said. “It will be a good test.”
.
JEFFERSONVILLE 63, FLOYD CENTRAL 58
Floyd Central 19 15 14 10 — 58
Jeffersonville 15 12 25 11 — 63
Floyd Central (2-8, 0-2): Austin Cardwell 5, Tevi Ali 27, Kaden Stewart 9, Tre Walters 2, Caleb Washington 15.
Jeffersonville (7-4, 3-0): Tre Singleton 14, M.J. Bennett 2, Don Starling 2, Ray Laird 3, Michael Cooper 8, P.J. Douglas 20, Conner Lyons 4, Monnie McGee 4, Shawn Boyd 6.
3-point field goals: Floyd Central 3 (Ali 3, Washington); Jeffersonville 3 (Cooper, Boyd 2).