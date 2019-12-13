SEYMOUR — Senior Tre Coleman led Jeffersonville as the Red Devils used an 18-4 run in the third quarter on the way to a 56-40 win over host Seymour in a Hoosier Hills Conference game Friday night.
It was the conference-opener for both teams, and the first HHC win for Jeff coach Chris Moore.
“All wins feel pretty good,” said Moore, in his first season as coach of the Red Devils.
Class 4A No. 8 Jeffersonville (2-1, 1-0) was unable to generate much offense early on, so the Red Devils used their defense to build an early lead.
“From Day 1 of taking this job I said, 'We’ll be all about our defense,'” Moore said. “They’re figuring out if they can guard, the offense will come.”
Senior point guard Jacob Jones got it started with a steal that led to a basket by classmate Darin Starks. Moments later, Starks had a steal and layup, followed by another steal and assist to sophomore Will Lovings-Watts for a dunk that put the Red Devils on top 7-2 at the 4:51 mark.
Driving baskets by Jones and Starks helped Jeff to an 11-5 lead with three minutes left in the first quarter. The Owls answered with a 5-0 run to make it 11-10 and the Red Devils led 13-12 going into the second quarter.
Jeff was on top 16-14 when Coleman hit two free throws, then a 3-pointer to make it 21-14. Jones added a 3 of his own moments later and the Red Devils had a double digit lead (24-14) with 3:30 left in the half.
The end of the second quarter was a repeat of the first as Jeff faded late and Seymour surged in the final minutes. After scoring only two points in the second quarter, the Owls closed out the final 2:30 of the half on a 4-0 run to trail 24-18 at the break.
Jeff’s defense – combined with better offensive efficiency — led to the Red Devils opening up a 20-point lead in the third quarter.
“We just played solid defense and took what they gave us,” said Moore of the Red Devils second-half defensive effort.
Coleman sparked the third-quarter surge with a steal and assist on a Lovings-Watts dunk, then added a 3-pointer. Later he scored off a baseline drive layup before hitting two free throws and a 3 to help make it 39-22 with two minutes to play in the period.
Lovings-Watts closed out the quarter with a free throw and a field goal to make it 42-22.
It was more Lovings-Watts to start the fourth. He hit two free throws, then had a dunk off of a Jones steal and alley-oop assist to make it 46-23 with 6:33 remaining.
Jeff pushed the lead to 56-28 late before Seymour closed it out on a 12-0 run against the Red Devils reserves to make for the final score.
Coleman, a Nevada-signee, tallied a game-high 20 points in front of his future coach (Steve Alford). Lovings-Watts added 14 and Starks 12 for the Red Devils.
Seymour (1-4, 0-1) was led by Eric McCoy’s 13 points.
Jeff is back in action at 6 p.m. tonight at Scott County (Ky.) in the Indiana-Kentucky Hall of Fame Challenge Cup.
JEFFERSONVILLE 56, SEYMOUR 40
Jeffersonville 13 11 18 14—56
Seymour 12 6 4 18—40
Jeffersonville (2-1, 1-0): Darin Starks 12, Will Lovings-Watts 14, Jacob Jones 7, Tre Coleman 20, Caleb Mason 3.
Seymour (1-4, 0-1): Marcus Brooks 8, Jayden Brown 9, Eric McCoy 13, Colin Madden 1, Drew Vehslage 8, Montana Suits 1.
3-point field goals: Jeffersonville 7 (Coleman 3, Stars 2, Mason 1, Jones 1); Seymour 2 (Brooks, Brown).
Junior varsity: Jeffersonville 57-51.
