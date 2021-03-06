BOYS' BASKETBALL: Devils outlast Floyd in 3OTs; Dogs' fall

SEYMOUR — Friday night was one for The Avengers at historic Scott Gymnasium, and the non-fiction that played out in the Class 4A Seymour Sectional semifinals had far more drama and action than any storyline Marvel has produced.
Both Bedford North Lawrence and Jeffersonville avenged regular-season losses in the semis and will meet at 6 p.m. Saturday evening in the sectional championship game.
The Stars (14-10) overcame a 14-point second-half deficit to nip New Albany 49-48 at the buzzer in Friday's first game. Meanwhile the Red Devils (14-6) needed three overtimes to outlast Floyd Central 66-64 in the nightcap.
JEFFERSONVILLE 66, FLOYD CENTRAL 64 (3OTs)
Often times words cannot describe amazing events and the triple-overtime thriller between Jeff and Floyd left nearly everyone speechless.
“That was a classic, for sure, that's a game that we'll talk about for quite a while,” Red Devils head coach Andrew Grantz said. “It was exciting, stressful and I'm glad we got the win.”
Floyd, which defeated Jeff 54-44 in Johnson Arena in mid-January, trailed for most of the game but showed no signs of yielding all night.
“Our kids were fighting so freaking hard. We were behind so often and we kept digging and digging and finding a way,” Highlanders head coach Todd Sturgeon said. “I thought we were going to win the game. I'm struggling to find words right now. I didn't have much to say to the team except that I did tell them I have a feeling that the people here will be telling the story of this game 30 years from now.”
With the game tied, Jeff's Will Lovings-Watts went coast-to-coast in the final seconds of the third OT and hit a short jumper in the lane for what would be the winning bucket.
“I was just trying to get to the rim and take the best shot possible,” Lovings-Watts said. “I had Brandon (Rayzer-Moore) in the corner, and I know he would have hit it if I'd have kicked it to him, but I was lucky enough to get it to go.”
The Red Devils, who have won eight straight, were led by Rayzer-Moore's 24 points. Lovings-Watts scored 17, including 15 after intermission, while Jaylen Fairman added 15.
“We do mental training before and during the season. We do concentration grids before every game. In the timeouts, yes we do X's and O's, but we reminded the guys to fall back on the mental training. This was not a physical game, it was a mental game," Grantz said. "They applied a lot of those principles tonight and while it would've been nice to make a few more free throws, I was proud that we had a 'next play' mentality whether we hit a big shot or they did.”
Fairman, a player who rarely sits, echoed his coach's words that the mental aspect of the game played a bigger role than the physical.
“We just talked about staying together and finishing the game,” the senior point guard said. “We've been through a lot together this season, so we just stuck together and finished it. We could have easily folded in a game like this, but we stuck together and got the win.”
Floyd senior Jake Heidbreder led all scorers with 31. He hit one of his two triples to send the game to its first OT and scored 24 after halftime.
“Jake has just been unbelievable for us,” an emotional Sturgeon said. “I'm going to look a lot dumber next year without him. He's just literally a coach on the floor and in the huddle. He's our leading scorer, leads us in assists, steals, deflections, charges taken and defensive rebounds. He's phenomenal. It's been a joy to be around him.”
Grantz also had glowing words for Floyd's senior guard who will play at the Air Force Academy next year.
“Jake Heidbreder — wow, what a player! Not everybody leaves it on the floor in their last game but he did everything tonight,” Jeff's head coach said. “Every time I felt like we made a play, he'd come back and make shot after shot. Hat's off to him. Just amazing.”
Jeff, which is looking for its 39th sectional crown, won at Bedford 54-49 on Jan. 29 and Grantz expects another close game with the Stars on Saturday night.
“At this point in the season, it's going to be a grind no matter what,” Grantz said. “We just have to come out ready to play and we just told the guys that tomorrow night is going to be a tough game and we'll have to fall back on our mental training and be ready.”
BEDFORD NL 49, NEW ALBANY 48
The Bulldogs built a 44-33 lead heading to the final period in the evening's first game and then the Stars came falling down from everywhere.
Bedford, which broke a 12-game losing streak to the Dogs, outscored New Albany 16-4 in the fourth period as Ben Cosner hit a 15-footer as time expired to send the Stars to the sectional final.
“They did a nice job of coming back, you have to give them credit,” New Albany head coach Jim Shannon said. “We made a couple of turnovers there at the end that didn't help us. They were taking us off the bounce and the bottom line was they just played better than we did in the fourth. I mean gosh, they outscored us 16-4 in the fourth. It's awful to get beat like that but Bedford just played really well.”
New Albany junior guard Kaden Stanton led all scorers with 25 while hitting a trio of triples. Backcourt mate, and classmate, Tucker Biven added 13.
“Stanton played great, there's no question about that,” Shannon said. “He hit some big shots from deep and also took it to the basket well.”
New Albany posted good numbers all night by shooting 55 percent and netting seven from behind the arc. However, four fourth-quarter turnovers proved costly.
“We got a little tentative in attacking and they didn't and they were just making shot after shot,” Shannon said. “They made more plays than we did in the fourth quarter, that's what it boiled down to. This is a tough pill to swallow, but we have resilient guys. We had good effort and attitude tonight.”
CLASS 4A SEYMOUR SECTIONAL
Game 1: Bedford NL 52, Seymour 38, Tuesday
Game 2: Jeffersonville 57, Jennings County 39, Tuesday
Game 3: Bedford NL 49, New Albany 48, Friday
Game 4: Jeffersonville 66, Floyd Central 64 (3OTs), Friday
Game 5 (final): Bedford NL (14-10) vs. Jeffersonville (14-6), 6 p.m. Saturday
Friday night's semifinals
BEDFORD NL 49, NEW ALBANY 48
New Albany 11 18 15 4 — 48
Bedford NL 13 6 14 16 — 49
New Albany (16-7): Josten Carter 5, Kaden Stanton 25, Tucker Biven 13, Jayden Thompson 3, Jordan Thomas 2.
Bedford NL (14-10): Ben Cosner 12, Kooper Staley 14, Colton Staggs 6, Colton Leach 13, Jackson Miracle 4.
3-point field goals: New Albany 7 (Carter, Stanton 3, Biven 2, Thompson); Bedford NL 5 (Cosner, Staley 3, Leach).
JEFFERSONVILLE 66, FLOYD CENTRAL 64 (3OTs)
Floyd Central 13 7 15 19 0 5 5 — 64
Jeffersonville 15 7 15 17 0 5 7 — 66
Floyd Central (13-6): Kyle Poates 2, Max Tripure 1, Jake Heidbreder 31, Brady Moore 15, Cole Harritt 2, Caleb Washington 11, Wesley Celichowski 2.
Jeffersonville (14-6): Will Lovings-Watts 17, Bryan Smithers 2, Brandon Rayzer-Moore 24, Jaylen Fairman 15, Kobe Stoudemire 5, Jered Tyson 2, Brenton Moore 1.
3-point field goals: Floyd Central 2 (Heidbreder 2); Jeffersonville 4 (Rayzer-Moore 2, Fairman 2).