BOYS' BASKETBALL: Diper is the center of attention

SELLERSBURG — Marial Diper stands out in a crowd. Or pretty much any room, or gym, he enters for that matter.
Of course, it’s hard not to when you are 7-feet tall.
The Rock Creek Academy senior center, obviously, stands out because of his height. However lately he’s stood out due to his play on the hardwood.
Diper is a big reason — both figuratively and literally — why the Lions (11-14) will face Jac-Cen-Del (18-9) at noon today in the second semifinal of the Class A Washington Semistate. Fourth-ranked Loogootee (20-7) will take on Indianapolis Lutheran (17-7) at 10 a.m. in the first semi. The winners will battle at 8 p.m. tonight in the championship game.
“He’s just been playing some really good basketball this last month and a half, he’s really stepped up,” long-time Rock Creek head coach Chris Brown said.
Diper, who is coming off the best game of his career (27 points, 11 rebounds, two blocked shots) in last Saturday’s 67-32 win over New Washington in the Regional 32 championship game at Loogootee, is averaging 11.2 points, 7.1 rebounds and 2.1 blocked shots a game for the Lions.
Not too shabby considering that the 17-year-old has only been playing basketball for less than five years.
“I started playing in 2018, in May,” Diper recalled earlier this week.
Born in Sudan, Diper grew up playing soccer, the most popular sport in the North African nation. However, as he got older he outgrew those around him. By the time he was 13 he was 6-7.
“One of my friends played basketball, he was like 5-11. He said, ‘Soccer’s not for you, you’re too long to be playing soccer.’ I was like, ‘No, I don’t like basketball,’” Diper recalled. “He kept talking to me and I didn’t agree with him, but he didn’t give up. So he went and talked to my dad (and said), ‘You’ve got to talk to Marial so he can play basketball.’ My dad talked to me, and I said, ‘Alright, I will do it.’”
Less than a year later, after his uncle helped him get out of war-torn Sudan, Diper was at Rock Creek on an international student visa.
“When he came over here I just saw this little 13-year-old kid that had not a clue,” Brown recalled, before correcting himself. “He wasn’t little, but he was scrawny. He just had a dream.”
Turning that dream of playing college basketball into a definite possibility hasn’t been easy, though.
“It was hard because I worked out with a lot of trainers and coaches who said, ‘You’ve got to do this to be a better player,’” Diper recalled.
As a freshman, standing around 6-9, Diper averaged 3.2 points, 1.5 rebounds and 1.1 blocks in 12 games for the Lions, who went 6-17.
As a sophomore Diper, who was up to 6-11 by then, increased his averages to 7.8 points. 6.4 rebounds and two blocks for Creek, which went 12-11 but lost to rival Christian Academy in the sectional.
Last season Diper averaged 10.4 points, 8.1 rebounds and 3.2 blocks for the Lions, who went 14-9 but lost 46-42 to the host Braves in the Borden Sectional semifinals.
“He’s gotten tremendously better throughout the years and I think it’s also (because) he’s wanted to work,” Rock Creek senior point guard Ladarius Wallace said. “Coaches say all the time that you can’t teach 7-foot, but he’s a hard-worker and he’s going to keep buying in. I think he’s a good guy on, and off, the floor. That’s how I feel about him. He’s just a real brother to me.”
Diper’s teammates and coaches have also helped him assimilate to life in the United States, and the attention that comes with being 7-feet tall. Since his arrival in the U.S., Diper has often been asked by strangers for a picture.
“Early on it was kind of antagonizing to him, in his mind,” Brown remembered. “But I was like, ‘No, they really generally want to get a picture with you.'”
“It’s been like that since my freshman year, a lot of people are asking for pictures,” Diper added. “It’s cool to me, letting people get what they want. It’s just my height, it’s just a blessing, so I’m proud of it. And I really appreciate people who come up to me and ask for pictures and autographs.”
Occasionally it’s not always good attention, though. Several times in his high school career, Diper has drawn jeers from opposing fans and student sections.
“He does get the brunt end of some stuff sometimes, but he’s gotten accustomed to it,” Brown said. “He just ignores people that are negative and just looks at the positives and rolls.”
That attitude helped him early this season too when the Lions lost 11 of their first 13 games.
“The season kind of started bad for us, but we didn’t give up, we just kept working,” Diper recalled. “Everybody was talking like, ‘You all are bad.’ But we just told ourselves, ‘We’ve been working for the last three years for this, so we’re not going to give up. We’re just going to keep working. We know what our goal is, so we’ve just got to keep working.’ So we kept working every day and then it turned around. We knew we had a hard schedule, but it’s really helped us out now.”
Indeed, Creek has won nine of its last 12 games and Diper is a big reason why.
“He’s really focused in,” Brown said. “A lot of people will tell you if you don’t shoot outside and you’re a big today you have no chance of going anywhere. They want bigs that are mobile and that can play and shoot outside and score at all three levels. He actually is one of our better 3-point shooters, but it’s not the focal point of our offense. So he’s kind of tuned in to being that 15-foot, and in, inside guy. He might shoot one 3 a game and he probably hits it. Maybe two a game and hits 1 of 2. He doesn’t shoot a lot right now, which is fine. He’s done a good job of getting into the focus of our offense, him and Jaleb (Treat). They’ve done fantastic.”
Diper’s size, age and development have brought lots of interest from colleges.
“Coaches have called left and right here recently. Lots of Division I (schools), lots of mid-majors, even high-level D-IIs. Prep schools have reached out (too),” Brown said. “It’ll just be what we feel is his best fit. We’ll just wait and see what the Lord has for him. That’s what we believe, we pray everyday about it, it’s God’s plan. Sometimes God’s plan will shut doors for a reason for others to open up, so we don’t know which door he’s going to walk through yet. We don’t want to prematurely jump into anything, so we’ll wait and see.
“For us right now our concern is playing another week of basketball and going for a semistate (title), that’s what we’re after and the rest will fall into place. But he’s had a lot of options, we’ll just wait and see what his best option and fit is afterwards and go from there.”
Diper agrees that his main concern, at this time, is cutting down more nets.
“Right now I just want to focus on the end of the season — winning the whole thing,” he said. “I’m not worried about where I’m going to play college basketball. I just want to finish the season and see what my options are.”