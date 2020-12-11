BOYS' BASKETBALL: 'Dogs do it with defense

NEW ALBANY – Host New Albany used a 12-0 run to start the second half and gain control of Friday night’s showdown against archrival Floyd Central on its way to a 43-39 Hoosier Hills Conference win at the Doghouse.
Bulldogs junior guard Tucker Biven scored eight of his game-high 23 points during the decisive third quarter, when New Albany held the Highlanders to two points — on a pair of free throws by Jake Heidbreder with 4.7 seconds to play in the period.
“Obviously, our defense picked up,” said New Albany coach Jim Shannon, whose team trailed 26-20 at the break. “I thought we were pretty good in the first half, but it obviously got better. They went almost the third quarter without a field goal, that was unbelievable.”
In the fourth quarter the Bulldogs’ lead swelled to 10 (42-32) following Biven’s basket with just over three minutes to play.
Floyd Central (2-1, 0-1) ended the contest on a 7-0 run, but it never felt like New Albany was in danger in the waning moments.
Heidbreder led the Highlanders with 12 points but struggled from the field, only converting 4 of 17 shots from the field and going 0 for 7 from 3-point range.
“Scorers have a short memory,” Floyd Central coach Todd Sturgeon said of his senior star. “But at the same time, if you’re a competitor that’s got to drive you to do better. It’s difficult when you aren’t having your best game, and the other team is playing good defense on you — and New Albany was — to decide whether or not you want to do more and get going.
“Last year he didn’t have a great first half, but in the second half, he basically took over the game and won it for us. This year, Superman wasn’t able to get it done for us. But as we know about Superman, there were quite a few sequels.”
Floyd Central’s Caleb Washington nailed a 15-footer a minute into the game to give the Highlanders a 2-0 lead they wouldn’t relinquish the rest of the half.
The Bulldogs (4-0, 1-0) had some woes from beyond the 3-point line prior, making just 2 of 11, while they were outrebounded 17-10 in the first half. Adding to those difficulties was the fact that point guard Kaden Stanton was whistled for two fouls during the first quarter.
However the 6-foot junior lefty still kept New Albany in it, nailing jumpers on three consecutive, the last of which tied the contest at 18 with four minutes left before intermission. Stanton finished with 13 points.
“Both of those guards, Biven and Stanton, they’re really good and create some real matchup problems,” Sturgeon said. “I like their team. But I also like our team. There’s a lot of basketball left to be played.”
Following that tie, 6-10 sophomore center Wesley Celichowski converted an old-fashioned three-point play to allow the Highlanders to retake the lead, 21-18.
Stanton came up with a steal and drive to the basket for a score to open the second half, and the Dogs’ run was on.
Biven sank two free throws to finally give the hosts a 28-26 lead with 5:20 to play in the quarter. New Albany never trailed after that.
Shannon’s squad didn’t finish the contest off as well as he would have liked, but he was pleased with the team’s intensity and effort.
“For us to hold him (Heidbreder) to 12 points is really a great defensive effort,” Shannon said. “But, he’ll be back. He’s really a tremendous player.”
Both squads had started their campaigns impressively headed into last night’s matchup at the Doghouse. The Bulldogs had defeated Clarksville, Evansville Harrison and Bloomington South by an average margin of 36 points heading into their matchup against the Highlanders, who had won the three previous regular-season meetings between the two.
The Bulldogs are back in action at Zionsville at 7:30 p.m. tonight, while Floyd is idle until it hosts Providence at 7:30 p.m. next Friday night.