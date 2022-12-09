BOYS' BASKETBALL: 'Dogs down Floyd Central

NEW ALBANY — In a rather typical New Albany-Floyd Central drudge match, the host Bulldogs needed a late surge to slip past the rival Highlanders 44-40 Friday night in a showdown of Hoosier Hills Conference heavyweights.
The two teams have split the last 10 meetings, with eight of those decided by eight points or less, between the county rivals, so it was no surprise this one came down to the end.
New Albany trailed 40-39 with less than 2 minutes remaining when guard Jordan Treat stepped up and hit a huge shot.
The 6-foot sophomore drilled a 3-pointer with 1:24 to play to give the ‘Dogs the lead for good, at 42-40.
Treat, who finished with 13 points, added two free throws with one minute left to provide New Albany (4-0) with a four-point cushion. Floyd Central (1-1) misfired on five straight 3-point attempts down the stretch.
Long-time Bulldogs bench boss Jim Shannon, who will retire at the end of the season, pumped his fist in a rare sign of extreme emotion after the game ended.
“A lot of people think this has passed me up,” Shannon said. “It hasn’t.
“This is the deal. This is my last year of coaching here, so I’m going to leave everything here. I’m going to work harder than I’ve ever worked because that’s what these kids deserve.”
Shannon said it’s always tough to beat the Highlanders, who downed the ‘Dogs twice last season.
“The last eight times we’ve played, I dare say we’re down one (victory),” he said. “We’ve had a tough time with them. It’s good to get this one.”
New Albany got off to a good start and led 14-4 at the end of the first quarter.
After Jeremy Rose, who finished with a game-high 14 points, hit a shot early in the second period he celebrated and drew a technical foul.
“I thought that changed the momentum of the whole first half,” Shannon said.
Shannon took Rose out and had a quick chat with him.
“I told him, ‘You’re going to sit over here for while. And if you do it again, you’ll sit here forever,’” Shannon recalled afterward. “Our kids normally don’t do that. I had a McDonald’s All-American (Romeo Langford) who never said a word to anybody, and he got pummeled all the time and dunked on people right and left and never said a word to anybody. No, we’re not going to tolerate that.”
The Highlanders pulled within 24-18 by halftime and briefly grabbed the lead in the third period, but trailed 32-31 entering the final frame.
“That game could’ve gone either way,” Shannon said. “We realize that.”
All four of New Albany’s wins have come by six, or fewer, points.
Floyd Central, which hadn’t played since a 64-21 win over Meade County (Ky.) on Nov. 29, can point to a couple of statistics as it reflects on the loss.
The Highlanders hit just 8 of 21 free throws on the night and committed 16 turnovers.
“We had too many turnovers and too many missed free throws,” first-year Floyd Central coach Greg Walters. “But if you look at it, some of our turnovers were unforced . . . so those are all correctable things.
“I thought all the guys gave an honest effort.”
Senior Caleb Washington, who battled some foul trouble throughout the game, led Floyd Central with nine points. Tre Walters, the coach’s son, added eight, as did sophomore Brock Conrad.
It’s a quick turnaround for the Highlanders, who’ll visit Castle at 7:30 p.m. tonight.
New Albany will host Class A No. 5 Orleans next Friday.
NEW ALBANY 44, FLOYD CENTRAL 40
Floyd Central 4 14 13 9 — 40
New Albany 14 10 8 12 — 44
Floyd Central (1-1, 0-1): Bryce Schmidt 2, Jackson Streander 4, Teli Ali 3, Kaden Stewart 2, Tre Walters 8, Caleb Washington 9, Sam Higgins 5, Brock Conrad 8.
New Albany (4-0, 1-0): Tommy Devine 9, Jeremy Rose 14, Jordan Treat 13, Chris Lampkins 8.
3-point field goals: Floyd Central 2 (Walters, Streander); New Albany 6 (Devine 3, Rose 2, Treat).