BOYS' BASKETBALL: 'Dogs hold off Generals

CLARKSVILLE — It wasn’t pretty, but New Albany defeated host Clarksville 43-37 Wednesday night in the season-opener for both.
The Bulldogs started their season with a win for the 10th time in the last 11 years.
“I thought in spurts we looked really good,” said New Albany head coach Jim Shannon, who is beginning his 25th — and final — season. “At times we looked good offensively when we moved the ball, shared it and took open shots. Other times, we tended to look stagnant and do silly stuff like setting illegal screens.”
Junior Jacob Seward led all scorers with 26 points and nailed four 3-pointers for the Generals (0-1).
“Seward is a very skilled player that can score at three levels and we try to get him in scoring positions,” Clarksville coach Kyle Hankins said. “We had to make it ugly against a team like New Albany. They are good, have a Hall of Fame coach and are one of the best programs in the state. We knew we couldn’t get up and down with them. We had to run our sets and execute in the half court.”
The visitors were led by Tommy Devine’s 13 points while Jeremy Rose tallied 10. The Bulldogs (1-0) played without two returning starters in Chase Loesch (injury) and Josten Carter (suspension for violation of team rules).
“Of the eight guys we played tonight, six of them don’t have much varsity experience,” Shannon said. “With that being said, tonight was a good barometer of what we need to work on. Our effort was there tonight and that’s what matters. But we do need to get better at execution.”
New Albany shot 50 percent from the field in the first half and posted a 25-17 lead at intermission.
The ‘Dogs turned up the defensive pressure in the third frame, holding Clarksville to 2 of 8 shooting out of the locker room and pushed their lead to 37-23 entering the fourth quarter.
“I thought New Albany did a good job of defending us for the first three quarters and then we were able to open things up a bit and got some open looks that went down,” Hankins said.
The home team owned the fourth period and closed within 42-36 with 1 minute, 52 seconds remaining, but could get no closer.
“We always had belief, and that showed in the fourth quarter,” Hankins said. “We played hard and, for the most part, executed our game plan. But we just came up a few possessions short. We missed some free throws and layups, but I can’t ask anymore from the six guys that played tonight.”
Clarksville senior Morgan Capps, who is expected to be one of the better players in the area, was held to just three points, mainly due to foul trouble.
“It’s hard for Morgan to not go 100 percent,” Hankins said. “I don’t want to take that away from him, but he does have to do a better job of knowing when to be aggressive and when to show some restraint. I have to do a better job of developing a bench. That’s on me.”
The ‘Dogs were stingy as ever on the defensive end, holding Clarksville to just 35-percent shooting overall. New Albany also controlled the boards to a 27-21 clip.
“Defensively I thought we played really hard, but I still thought we gave up too many paint-touches and drives,” Shannon said. “Quite frankly they have a couple of really nice players. You can’t leave Seward open and we gave him too much daylight tonight and he put it on us. We beat a decent team tonight who is well-coached and played hard and didn’t quit.”
The Generals are back in action Dec. 2 at home versus Switzerland County. New Albany returns to the hardwood Saturday night, when it hosts Bloomington South.
.
NEW ALBANY 43, CLARKSVILLE 37
New Albany 14 11 12 6 — 43
Clarksville 8 9 6 14 — 37
New Albany (1-0): Tommy Devine 13, Jeremy Rose 10, Jordan Treat 9, Rylan Schrink 7, Kenny Watson 2, Ben Seigel 2.
Clarksville (0-1): Morgan Capps 3, Landon Radlein 6, Jacob Seward 26, Ashton Leezer 2.
3-point field goals: New Albany 8 of 19 (Devine 3, Rose 2, Treat 3); Clarksville 6 of 18 (Radlein 2, Seward 4).
Rebounds: New Albany 27, Clarksville 21.
Turnovers: New Albany 13, Clarksville 9.
Field-goal shooting: New Albany 16 of 37, Clarksville 12 of 34.
Free-throw shooting: New Albany 3 of 5, Clarksville 7 of 12.