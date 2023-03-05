BOYS' BASKETBALL: 'Dogs outlast Owls; Devils fall

SEYMOUR — It'll be the favorite vs. the Under 'Dogs in Monday night's Class 4A Seymour Sectional final.
In Saturday night's semifinals, Jennings County rallied from a double-digit deficit for the second straight game to defeat Jeffersonville 48-46 before New Albany outlasted the host Owls 36-31.
The No. 9 Panthers (22-2) will meet the Bulldogs (11-13) at 7 p.m. Monday night at Lloyd E. Scott Gymnasium in the sectional championship game.
“I felt all along they were the best team in it. I don’t think you have to be a brain surgeon to figure that out. They’re the best team in the Seymour Sectional, so I think the pressure’s definitely on them,” said retiring New Albany head coach Jim Shannon, whose team lost 74-61 to Jennings back on Feb. 2 in the Doghouse. “(They) won these last two with extraordinary effort on coming back in both games. So they’ll get a day of rest (Sunday) and so will we. We’ll come back and put on the boxing gloves and go to work Monday night and see what happens. It should be a lot of fun, but we’re going to be competitive. We know we’ve got our work cut out for us, but we’ve had our work cut out for us all year, so we’ll be ready.”
JENNINGS RALLIES PAST RED DEVILS
The Red Devils started out red hot in Saturday's first semifinal. Jeff hit 5 of 8 shots in the first quarter to take a 14-9 lead, then went 7 for 11 in the second period to increase that advantage to 31-16 by the teams headed into their respective locker rooms for halftime.
The Panthers, who rallied from 12 down in the fourth quarter and nine in the second overtime in their 72-71 first-round win over Bedford North Lawrence on Tuesday night, began their comeback in third period.
Jennings hit seven of its first 10 shots, including four 3-pointers, out of the locker room to cut the Red Devils' lead to one (35-34) before Michael Cooper and Conner Lyons each scored to push Jeff's lead back to five at the end of the quarter.
The Panthers, however, outscored the Devils 10-2 to start the final frame. Carter Kent's corner 3-pointer with 4:15 left gave Jennings the lead for good, at 44-41.
Jeff had a couple of chances to tie the game after that, but missed two point-blank attempts. The Red Devils actually had an opportunity to win the game in the final seconds, but 6-foot-7 forward Justin Ramey deflected a 3-point attempt by 5-10 guard Shawn Boyd at the buzzer to preserve the win.
Cooper scored 13 points to lead the Red Devils while Tre Singleton and P.J. Douglas added 10 apiece.
'DOGS DOWN OWLS
New Albany led by as many as seven points in the first half and by six (17-11) at halftime before Seymour started the third quarter with a 12-0 run.
Rylan Schrink ended the 'Dogs' drought with a 3-pointer with 1:44 to play in the third before Jordan Treat hit one of his own early in the fourth to tie it at 23. The game was knotted up again at 26 and 28 before senior Josten Carter's putback — his first and only field goal of the game — of his own miss gave New Albany a 30-28 lead.
A short time later, after a near Bulldogs' turnover, Schrink scored on a run-out to make it 32-28. After Eli Meyer hit 1 of 2 free throws, New Albany made 4 of 4 foul shots in the final 16.6 seconds to seal it.
Treat finished with a game-high 17 points while Schrink added 11 while subbing for injured senior starter Tommy Devine.
.
CLASS 4A SEYMOUR SECTIONAL
Saturday night's semifinals
JENNINGS COUNTY 48, JEFFERSONVILLE 46
Jeffersonville 14 17 8 7 — 46
Jennings County 9 7 18 14 — 48
Jeffersonville (13-9): Tre Singleton 10, Michael Cooper 13, P.J. Douglas 10, Conner Lyons 7, Shawn Boyd 2, Avery McDuffy 3.
Jennings County (22-2): Carter Kent 15, Lane Zohrlaut 2, Parker Elmore 4, Owen Law 12, Keegan Manowitz 3, Justin Ramey 12.
3-point field goals: Jeffersonville 3 (Cooper, Lyons, McDuffy); Seymour 8 (Kent 3, Law 2, Ramey 2, Manowitz).
.
NEW ALBANY 36, SEYMOUR 31
Seymour 2 9 12 8 — 31
New Albany 6 11 3 16 — 36
Seymour (10-13): Landon Fritsch 11, Bret Perry 4, Jaylan Johnson 4, Eli Meyer 12.
New Albany (11-13): Josten Carter 2, Jeremy Rose 6, Jordan Treat 17, Rylan Schrink 11.
3-point field goals: Seymour 1 (Fritsch); New Albany 3 (Treat 2, Schrink).