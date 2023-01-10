BOYS' BASKETBALL: 'Dogs roll over Rebels

NEW ALBANY — New Albany’s Tommy Devine admitted he was in a shooting zone in the third quarter of the Bulldogs’ game against Class 2A No. 9 Southwestern on Tuesday night.
The senior guard went 5-for-5 from 3-point range in that decisive period, and 6 for 7 for the game, on his way to 24 points in New Albany’s 103-74 rout of the Rebels on Romeo Langford Court.
Devine wasn’t the only Bulldog with a sharp shooting eye, though, as sophomore Jordan Treat tallied a game-high 27 points to lead five in double digits. Josten Carter added 15, Jeremy Rose 11 and Chris Lampkins 10 off the bench in the fourth quarter for New Albany (8-3).
“We knew we were going to shoot the ball well, we just had to get our defense going,” Devine said. “I was just getting open and my teammates were getting me the ball.”
The Bulldogs are more of a half-court, grind-it-out type of team, but Tuesday night was different, especially in the Devine-led third period.
“He’s never had a quarter like that,” New Albany coach Jim Shannon said of Devine. “He might have broken a school record. I don’t think we’ve ever had anyone with five 3s in a quarter, even Romeo, I don’t think we have.”
The Bulldogs led 44-39 at halftime before outscoring the Rebels 29-14 in the third to take a 78-53 lead into the final frame. New Albany’s lead ballooned to 93-60 late and junior Tre’Von Redd’s basket pushed the ‘Dogs over the 100 plateau.
“The guards did such a good job in moving the ball and we moved Kenny Watson to the high post and he did a great job of getting those guys the ball,” Shannon said. “He did a great job of guarding in there too.”
The New Albany bench boss was also pleased with Treat, who was 8 of 14 from the field, made six 3-pointers and all five of his free throws.
“He played great,” said Shannon, whose team hit 15 3-pointers. “We spread it around tonight when you score that many points (you do). We want to develop our bench and I thought all eight guys played well tonight.”
New Albany roared out to a 20-5 lead to start the game. The Rebels (12-2) still trailed 39-27 with 3 minutes, 14 seconds to play in the second period before outscoring the Bulldogs 12-3 to get within five at halftime.
The Rebels stayed in the game with good shooting. They were 14 of 25 from the field, including 8 of 14 from 3-point range. Jamison Lewis had five 3s at halftime for 18 points.
New Albany also shot well, making 16 of 31 as Carter had 14 points and Treat 12 (all on 3s).
Southwestern was led by Peyton Gwinnett with 24 points and Lewis tallied 23, but only five in the second half.
“We really prided ourselves with our defense,” Devine said. “That second half we just had to get our defense going and we knew we’d come out on top.”
New Albany will visit Class 3A No. 9 Scottsburg at 7:30 p.m. Saturday night.
.
NEW ALBANY 103, SOUTHWESTERN 74
Southwestern 16 23 14 21 — 74
New Albany 27 17 34 25 — 103
Southwestern (12-2): Peyton Cloud 12, Jamison Lewis 23, Peyton Gwin 24, Clayton Sontag 4, Landon Kidwell 3, Barron Welsh 1, Brady Cook 7.
New Albany (8-3): Tommy Devine 24, Jordan Treat 27, Josten Carter 15, Chase Loesch 3, Kenny Watson 6, Jeremy Rose 11, Ryan Schrink 5, Chris Lampkins 10, Tre’ Von Redd 2.
3-point field goals: Southwestern 9 (Lewis 4, Cloud 2, Gwin 2, Cook); New Albany 15 (Devine 6, Treat 6, Carter, Rose, Schrink).
JV game: New Albany 64, Southwestern 39.