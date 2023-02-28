BOYS' BASKETBALL: 'Dogs still barking

SEYMOUR — Jim Shannon isn’t done coaching New Albany quite yet, Chris Lampkins & Co. saw to that.
Lampkins, a 6-foot-3 sophomore forward, scored 17 points — all in the second half — and snared 19 rebounds to lead the Bulldogs to a 60-49 win over rival Floyd Central in a first-round game of the Class 4A Seymour Sectional on Tuesday night.
The victory not only extends New Albany’s season, it also extends the career of retiring Bulldogs bench boss Jim Shannon.
“At least three more days. That’s the good news,” Shannon said afterward.
New Albany (10-13) will face the host Owls (10-12) at 7:30 p.m. Friday night in the second sectional semifinal at Lloyd E. Scott Gymnasium. Ninth-ranked Jennings County (21-2) will face Jeffersonville (13-8) at 6 p.m. Friday in the first semi. The Panthers advanced with a thrilling 72-71 double-overtime victory over Bedford North Lawrence in Tuesday’s first first-round game.
New Albany, which had lost 10 of its last 11 games coming in, got off to a hot start. The Bulldogs hit three 3-pointers in a row in the first period on the way to a 14-7 lead after the opening eight minutes.
The Highlanders (7-16) cut it to 22-16 by halftime and got within five (24-19) after Tevi Ali's 3-pointer early in the third quarter. That's as close as Floyd would get, though.
New Albany scored the next nine points to take control. Lampkins got the surge started with a layin, then hit 1 of 2 free throws. Jordan Treat followed with a pair of free throws of his own before Josten Carter and Rylan Schrink connected on field goals to put the Bulldogs up 33-19.
New Albany led 37-26 after three before Floyd hit back-to-back baskets to start the final frame. The Bulldogs, though, responded with a 10-2 run. Lampkins had the first eight of those points before Carter capped the surge with a breakaway dunk to put New Albany up 49-32 with three minutes left.
"We didn't want to go home so we had to just keep following through," Lampkins said.
“I thought all in all we controlled the tempo,” Shannon said. “I thought when they got behind and had to come out and get us, it really opened some lanes and some space (for us). I thought our team really did a nice job of moving the basketball and sharing it. We got a lot of penetration and kicks. And I thought Chris Lampkins was really special tonight. Not just because he scored points, because our other kids got him the ball so he could do that, but he was a beast on the boards — offensive and defensive.”
But he wasn’t the only one who did damage for the ‘Dogs. Carter, who didn't play in his team's 44-40 triumph over the Highlanders back on Dec. 9 in the Doghouse, scored 13 points while Treat tallied 12.
“Everybody that played, I thought, gave us great minutes,” Shannon said. “All-around I just thought we played well. I think it was a good team effort, and these kids needed a win in the worst way. Now maybe that’ll put a pep back in our step.”
Seniors Caleb Washington and Tevi Ali led the way for Floyd. Washington scored 16 points, including the 1,000th of his career, but had to come out of the game for a few minutes in the third quarter due to a bloody lip. Ali added 10.
“I don’t know what our shooting percentage was, but it wasn’t very high,” first-year Floyd Central coach Greg Walters said. “We got open looks and we took a lot of 3s. I don’t have live stats in front of me, so I’m not exactly sure, but I know we didn’t make very many of’em. Caleb got bloodied there in the second (half). We had to come out and pressure them once we got down a few points, it’s not really something that was in our forte. That sped up the game and they got some easy looks. We were trying to speed them up to get them to take some quick shots to try to get back in the game and they were able to score.
“(New Albany) played really well tonight. They started the game out and hit three 3s, so they kind of had the momentum through the game. Coach Shannon is a legend and does a great job and we wish him the best of luck.”
Friday's second semifinal will be a rematch of a game the Bulldogs won 49-41 on Dec. 27 at Scott Gymnasium.
.
CLASS 4A SEYMOUR SECTIONAL
Tuesday’s first-round game
NEW ALBANY 60, FLOYD CENTRAL 49
Floyd Central 7 9 10 23 — 49
New Albany 14 8 15 23 — 60
Floyd Central (7-16): Tevi Ali 10, Caleb Washington 16, Jackson Streander 5, Brock Conrad 8, Nathan Rushing 2, Austin Cardwell 6, Isaac Kaiser 2.
New Albany (10-13): Josten Carter 13, Chris Lampkins 17, Jordan Treat 12, Jeremy Rose 7, Tommy Devine 2, Rylan Schrink 4, Tre’Von Redd 3, Landen Kirk 2.
3-point field goals: Floyd Central 7 (Ali 2, Cardwell 2, Washington 2, Streander); New Albany 3 (Carter, Rose, Treat).