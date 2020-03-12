SELLERSBURG — Earlier this week Silver Creek coach Brandon Hoffman gushed about the anticipated environment at Saturday’s Washington Regional, which will feature the top three teams in Class 3A.
“You’ve got the number one, number two and number three teams in the state, and then the home team is playing,” Hoffman said Tuesday. “I’ve been blessed to be a part of a lot of different environments — the State Finals and the semistate, [the regional at] Southridge last year — Saturday’s going to be awesome. It’s going to be really cool.”
Now it’s going to be a completely different environment.
The IHSAA announced Thursday that remaining state tournament games will be played, but only with “limited spectators” (i.e. essential staff and immediate family members), in an effort to prevent the spread of the coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19).
“I can’t really wrap my head around what’s going on,” Hoffman said Thursday evening. “I’m glad we do get to play, if we do get to play.”
Those in attendance at the Hatchet House, which seats around 7,000, should see some high-level basketball beginning at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, when the No. 1 Dragons (25-2) face second-ranked Heritage Hills (22-3) in the first regional semifinal. The second semi, which will start around 12:30 p.m., will pit third-ranked Greensburg (23-2) against host Washington (20-5). The championship is scheduled for 8 p.m. Saturday night.
“Mental toughness and focus play a big part in games already. If we do play in this environment, those things are going to be even more important,” Hoffman said. “Who’s going to be able to play without the distractions getting the best of them is going to be very important.”
The Patriots have won 17 in a row since losing both their games at the Hall of Fame Classic on Dec. 28 in New Castle. The first one of those was an 82-78 overtime setback to the Dragons.
“To be honest, it was not one of our better games of the year,” Hoffman said of the victory. “For whatever reason we did not play very well. We were able to turn it on the last couple minutes of the fourth quarter to get into overtime somehow, and then we pulled it out in overtime.”
It was far from easy for Creek, though.
“They kicked our butts in rebounding and our offense was kind of stagnant, that led to a lot of layups for them,” Hoffman said. “They played really well, I thought, which is promising to us because I didn’t think we played our best game. I think we’ve improved a lot. We’re a totally different team than December 28. I feel really good about where we’re at.”
The Patriots are led by 6-foot-8 junior big man Blake Sisley, who is averaging 19.4 points, 7.6 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game. Their backcourt features 6-2 senior Simon Scherry (17.1 ppg, 7.8 apg, 5.3 rpg) and 6-4 senior guard Murray Becher (19.2 ppg, 4.4 rpg, 2.5 apg).
“They’ve got three 1,000-point scorers and they waxed 90 percent of the people they’ve been playing,” Hoffman said. “Their guard play is tremendous. Scherry and Becher are really, really good. Then Sisley is a Division I player in the middle.”
If the Dragons down the Patriots for a second time this season they’d face the third-ranked Pirates, or the host Hatchets, in the championship game.
Greensburg comes in riding an 18-game winning streak. Twelve of the Pirates’ last 13 victories have been by double digits. The only one not decided by 10, or more, was a 66-59 victory over Madison on Feb. 14. Greensburg beat South Dearborn 67-49 in last Saturday’s Connersville Sectional final.
The Pirates are led by 6-7 senior guard Andrew Welage (21.3 ppg, 6.3 rpg, 4.4 apg), 6-1 junior guard Lane Sparks (21 ppg, 7 rpg, 4.4 apg) and 6-0 senior guard Miles Wilkison (13.6 ppg, 2.4 rpg).
Meanwhile Washington enters having won six of its last seven games and 11 of its past 13. The Hatchets avenged one of those two recent losses in the first round of the Vincennes Lincoln Sectional, beating the host Alices 72-66 in overtime. They then slammed Pike Central 76-35 in the semifinals before beating Sullivan 69-60 in the title game.
Washington is led by 6-2 senior guard Grant Niehaus, who tallied 32 points in the sectional championship game. The Hatchets also feature Trey Reed. The 6-5 junior center, who missed much of the regular season due to injury, scored 18 points in the sectional title tilt. Senior guard Kyle Mann is also a key player in the backcourt.
“If we do end up playing the games we can’t have excuses built in. The baskets are going to be the same height,” Hoffman said. “Hopefully we can take care of business between the lines.”
