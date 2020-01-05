SELLERSBURG — Silver Creek continued its recent — and record — dominance of its annual holiday tournament Saturday night.
Following up Friday night’s 59-point win over Charlestown, the Dragons pounded Providence 78-43 in the final of the 59th annual Silver Creek Holiday Tournament for their third straight title and fifth in six years.
“We feel like we should win this, this is our tournament,” junior forward Trey Kaufman said.
Kaufman earned tourney MVP honors for the second straight season after tallying 53 points in the two games. He and Kooper Jacobi scored 18 points apiece in the final, while Branden Northern and Holden Groher added 14 each for Class 3A No. 1 Silver Creek (10-1) continued to rebound from its 32-point loss to 4A No. 3 Lawrence Central in the Dec. 28 championship game of the Hall of Fame Classic.
SILVER CREEK HOLIDAY TOURNAMENT
Final
SILVER CREEK 78, PROVIDENCE 43
Providence 8 12 11 12—43
Silver Creek 23 19 19 17—78
Providence (6-2): Austin Grantz 6, Sterling Huber 7, Nick Sexton 8, Zack Johnson 8, David Wall 2, Max Beatty 5, Tyler Simmons 2, Grant Williams 3, Cade Carver 2.
Silver Creek (10-1): Trey Kaufman 18, Isaac Hinton 7, Branden Northern 14, Kooper Jacobi 18, Holden Groher 14, Trey Schoen 5, Taylor Betts 2.
3-point field goals: Providence 3 (Beatty, Huber, Williams); Silver Creek 10 (Groher 4, Jacobi 2, Northern 2, Hinton, Schoen).
Consolation
CLARKSVILLE 53, CHARLESTOWN 41
Charlestown 12 7 13 9—41
Clarksville 11 15 8 19—53
Charlestown (1-8): Ashton Davis 6, Kyle Craig 2, Ty Crace 10, Austin Phillips 2, Caleb Brown 6, Matthew Henning 8, Brayden Crawford 5, Brody Wagers 2.
Clarksville (5-4): Keyshawn Minor 5, Daevon Fuqua 20, Jaren Starks 7, Dakota Capps 8, Marquis Forward 9, Larry Spaulding 1, Connor Page 3.
3-point field goals: Charlestown 1 (Brown); Clarksville 3 (Minor, Page, Starks).
All-tournament team: Trey Kaufman, Kooper Jacobi & Branden Northern (Silver Creek); Sterling Huber & Austin Grantz (Providence); Daevon Fuqua & Jaren Starks (Clarksville); Kyle Craig (Charlestown). MVP: Trey Kaufman.
