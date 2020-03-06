BOYS' BASKETBALL: Dragons clip Cougars in sectional semis

CORYDON — Reigning state champion Silver Creek continued its march through the Class 3A Corydon Sectional with a convincing 69-50 win over North Harrison in Friday night’s semifinals.
The top-ranked Dragons (25-2) used a 15-1 run to start the final quarter as they dismantled the Cougars (18-6). Silver Creek will face Madison (13-12) at 7 p.m. tonight in the sectional final. The Cubs advanced with a 67-59 win over Scottsburg in Friday night’s first semi.
“I was so proud of our guys,” Silver Creek coach Brandon Hoffman said. “It was just mental toughness by our guys. We rebounded so much better in the second half.”
SILVER CREEK 69, NORTH HARRISON 50
The Dragons led just 41-35 at the end of the third quarter before taking command in the final frame.
When junior standout Trey Kaufman stole the ball at mid-court, went in for a layup and was fouled. He completed the old-fashioned three-point play with 6:27 to play to put Silver Creek up 47-35.
At that point, the Dragons were in control.
Kaufman finished with 23 points and 12 rebounds with several college coaches, including Purdue head man Matt Painter, looking on.
Fellow junior Kooper Jacobi added 17 points — including the 1,000th of his career — and seven rebounds.
“They’re tough,” Jacobi said of North Harrison. “They can match our height and physicality. Nothing was easy.”
Sophomore point guard Branden Northern also scored 17 points thanks in large part to his repeated drives into the paint.
Sophomore guard Logan McIntire, who kept North Harrison close for three quarters, poured in 22 points while hitting four 3-pointers.
“I’ve been worried about North Harrison for awhile,” Hoffman said. “[Cougars coach] Lou [Lefevre] does such a tremendous job, and their kids have brought in. Now, we have to turn the page.”
Lefevre, in his first year at North Harrison, said the Dragons just applied man-on-man pressure, the likes the Cougars haven’t seen this year.
“They just took the ball away from us and scored,” Lefevre said. “It just deflates a team. It kept getting harder and harder for us [to make a play]. That turned the game around.”
Lefevre praised the defense of Kaufman and Jacobi, in particular.
“Those two just played terrific defense,” he said. “There hasn’t been a team this year that could play our big guys one-on-one and stop them.”
Silver Creek beat Madison 91-60 Jan. 31 in Sellersburg.
MADISON 67, SCOTTSBURG 59
The Cubs built a 19-point lead by the end of the third quarter and cruised into the sectional final.
Mason Welsh, who hit three 3-pointers, led Madison with 23 points. Kaden Oliver added 17 points.
For Scottsburg, Nicholas Sebastiao led the way with 19, including 15 in the final period.