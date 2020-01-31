SELLERSBURG — On the eve of its clash with Class 4A No. 1 Bloomington South, Class 3A No. 1 Silver Creek came out focused and dismantled visiting Madison 91-60 Friday night.
The Dragons’ top guns — juniors Trey Kaufman and Kooper Jacobi — were on point against the Cubs, combining for 57 points. Kaufman poured in 36 while Jacobi added 21.
“Those two [Kaufman and Jacobi] are as good as advertised,” Silver Creek coach Brandon Hoffman said. “But I was really pleased with our whole team. I was really happy with the focus we had on offense.”
The 6-foot-9 Kaufman, who scored most of his points around the basket, hit 14 of 20 shots overall and was 13 of 17 inside the 3-point arc.
“We knew it was going to be a high-scoring game because of the way we like to play and the way Madison likes to play,” Kaufman said. “We knew it was going to be fast-paced.”
Jacobi connected on 9 of 14 shots and also grabbed 12 rebounds for the Dragons (16-1), who won their eighth straight game.
“He has the ability to get higher than most people and he has a great motor, too,” Hoffman said of Jacobi.
Holden Groher, another junior, added 18 points while hitting four 3-pointers.
In the first half, the Dragons gave Madison a considerable dose of Kaufman and Jacobi.
Silver Creek led 23-13 at the end of the first quarter behind eight points from Kaufman. He exploded for 14 more in the second period as the Dragons pulled away.
Jacobi, who grabbed eight rebounds in the first half, added 15 points and Silver Creek darted to a 47-26 edge at the break.
In the third quarter, the Dragons applied the hammer, starting the period with a 14-0 run, extending their lead to 61-26 on a basket by Jacobi.
“Every coach will tell you the first three minutes of the third quarter plays a huge role in the outcome of a game,” Hoffman said.
The Cubs (10-5) never recovered.
Luke Ommen led outmanned Madison with 14 points.
Silver Creek hosts the unbeaten Panthers (17-0), who topped Terre Haute South 78-39 Friday night, at 7:30 p.m. tonight.
Kaufman said he’s looking forward to the challenge of facing the fellow No. 1-ranked team.
“I’m a competitor and I know a lot of those guys from AAU,” he said. “Obviously, they have a really good team and coach.”
“It’s going to be two really good teams going at it,” Hoffman added. “We just hope South gets our very best shot.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.