BOYS' BASKETBALL: Dragons' defense begins with big win

CORYDON — Last March, spring was still destined to be around the corner. Easter, St. Patrick’s Day and warm weather.
Silver Creek surely remembers 2019 well this time of year, with championship rings on the right hand of each of its coaches serving as a reminder.
Turning to its defense of the Class 3A title, the top-ranked Dragons rolled to an 88-51 dispatch of Charlestown in the first round of the Corydon Central Sectional on Wednesday night.
Silver Creek (23-2) will face North Harrison (18-5) at about 7:30 p.m. Friday night, after Scottsburg (14-10) meets Madison (12-12), in the second semifinal at Corydon. The Cougars clipped the host Panthers 56-43 for their 10th straight win in Wednesday night’s second game.
In the opener, junior standout Trey Kaufman showed the way for the Dragons, scoring 22 points and collecting 10 rebounds. At the later stages of the game, Kaufman was among the first off the bench to encourage the play of his colleagues.
“A lot of poise,” Silver Creek coach Brandon Hoffman said of Kaufman. “He’s played in every postseason game the last two years. He has a good relationship with all the players. He’s a good leader.”
If there was a worry about a hiccup, the 3-point shots of Isaac Hinton and Branden Northern put that to rest early on. Each hit a 3 in the first few minutes for a 6-0 start. Charlestown did its best to control the tempo, and clock, but the early hot-shooting of Silver Creek prompted a 21-10 lead at the end of the period.
“It’s a big mountain to climb, going against Silver Creek,” Charlestown coach Sean Smith said. “They have so many weapons. You have guys that can get rebounds then shoot right over top of you, it’s tough to deal with. They also have shooters around them. They are state champs for a reason. I expect them to make another run at one this year and next year.”
A steal-and-score by Charlestown’s Ty Crace pulled the Pirates within 12 (29-17) midway through the second quarter. Northern, who stayed active throughout the contest, sparked Creek. He collected seven rebounds while pouring in 21 points. He had a 3-pointer, then later an old-fashioned 3-point play to put the Dragons up 34-19.
“I thought Branden played a great game,” Hoffman said. “He had his hands all over the game.”
Kooper Jacobi and Kaufman thrilled the fans in the final 30 seconds, combining for a trio of blocked shots.
After leading 39-21 at the break, the Dragons poured it on in the third, tallying 27 points.
“Credit to Charlestown, I thought they played one of its better games for those three quarters,” said Hoffman, whose team beat the Pirates for the third time this season. “I thought our guys turned it on in the third quarter. They did in spurts of the game. I’m looking forward to Friday and the next round.”
Notching 12 of his 17 points in the third quarter, Jacobi kept the offensive momentum rolling.
Junior guard Holden Groher netted five triples for 15 points as Silver Creek showed off its multiple offensive weapons. As a team, the Dragons made 12 3-pointers.
“We tried to slow the game down,” Smith said. “I thought we did a decent job of that tonight. I’m not sure we ever bought into playing that way until tonight. My guys bought in. It’s a tough battle to win this one, but I appreciate our guys committing to the gameplan.”
Charlestown was led in scoring by Kyle Craig (13 points), followed by Devron West and Crace, who had 12 apiece.
Next up for Creek is North Harrison, which got 25 points from sophomore guard Logan McIntire in its win over Corydon. The Dragons downed the Cougars 55-47 Dec. 13 in Sellersburg.