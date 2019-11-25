3-23_19_CulversAcad@SilverCreek_BBB_55298.jpg
Silver Creek celebrates after their 52-49 victory over Culver Academies in the Class 3A State championship game at Bankers Life Fieldhouse on Saturday. Photo by Joe Ullrich

 Photo by Joe Ullrich

Three local teams are ranked in the Indiana Basketball Coaches Association boys' preseason Top 20 poll released Sunday night.  

Defending Class 3A state champion Silver Creek is rated No. 4 in the all-class poll. The Dragons, who received one of 20 first-place votes, open their season Wednesday night, when they host Columbus East. 

Meanwhile Jeffersonville, a defending sectional champion and one of three teams to beat Silver Creek last season, checks in at No. 6. The Red Devils, who received two first-place votes, open their season at 6:15 p.m. Saturday when they face Cincinnati Woodward in Mason, Ohio. 

Floyd Central, which is 45-5 over the past two seasons, checks in at No. 18. The Highlanders open their season tonight at Christian Academy. 

New Albany was among those also receiving votes. 

Lawrence Central, which received 10 first-place votes, is the preseason No. 1. Bloomington South, which hosts the Bulldogs on Saturday night, is No. 2 while Lawrence North is No. 3. 

The complete poll is listed below. 

IBCA TOP 20

The Indiana Basketball Coaches Association preseason boys' Top 20 with first-place votes in parentheses and voting points. 

 1. Lawrence Central (10)     376

 2. Bloomington South (2)     323

 3. Lawrence North     309

 4. Silver Creek (1)     264

 5. Carmel (5)     257

 6. Jeffersonville (2)     254

 7. Culver Academies     194

 8. Homestead     190

 9. Ben Davis     152

10. Brownsburg     135

11. Warren Central     132

12. Lafayette Jefferson     120

13. FW Blackhawk Christian     112

14. Hamilton SE     111

15. Cathedral     102

16. Zionsville     78

17. FW Snider     77

18. Floyd Central 72

19. Indianapolis Attucks     68

20. Heritage Hills 64

Others receiving votes: 21st Century at Fall Creek, Andrean, Avon, Barr-Reeve, Bloomington North, Brebeuf, Center Grove, Chesterton, Columbus North, Danville, Delta, Ev. Bosse, Ev. Reitz, Fishers, FW Northrop, FW South, Franklin, Gary West Side, Greensburg, Hamilton Heights, Hammond, Huntington North, Lafayette Central Catholic, Linton-Stockton, Marion, Merrillville, Mishawaka Marian, Mooresville, Munster, New Albany, New Palestine, North Posey, Penn, Perry Meridian, Pike, Plainfield, Shenandoah, SB Riley, SB St. Joseph, SB Washington, Valparaiso, Westview.

