Three local teams are ranked in the Indiana Basketball Coaches Association boys' preseason Top 20 poll released Sunday night.
Defending Class 3A state champion Silver Creek is rated No. 4 in the all-class poll. The Dragons, who received one of 20 first-place votes, open their season Wednesday night, when they host Columbus East.
Meanwhile Jeffersonville, a defending sectional champion and one of three teams to beat Silver Creek last season, checks in at No. 6. The Red Devils, who received two first-place votes, open their season at 6:15 p.m. Saturday when they face Cincinnati Woodward in Mason, Ohio.
Floyd Central, which is 45-5 over the past two seasons, checks in at No. 18. The Highlanders open their season tonight at Christian Academy.
New Albany was among those also receiving votes.
Lawrence Central, which received 10 first-place votes, is the preseason No. 1. Bloomington South, which hosts the Bulldogs on Saturday night, is No. 2 while Lawrence North is No. 3.
The complete poll is listed below.
.
IBCA TOP 20
The Indiana Basketball Coaches Association preseason boys' Top 20 with first-place votes in parentheses and voting points.
1. Lawrence Central (10) 376
2. Bloomington South (2) 323
3. Lawrence North 309
4. Silver Creek (1) 264
5. Carmel (5) 257
6. Jeffersonville (2) 254
7. Culver Academies 194
8. Homestead 190
9. Ben Davis 152
10. Brownsburg 135
11. Warren Central 132
12. Lafayette Jefferson 120
13. FW Blackhawk Christian 112
14. Hamilton SE 111
15. Cathedral 102
16. Zionsville 78
17. FW Snider 77
18. Floyd Central 72
19. Indianapolis Attucks 68
20. Heritage Hills 64
Others receiving votes: 21st Century at Fall Creek, Andrean, Avon, Barr-Reeve, Bloomington North, Brebeuf, Center Grove, Chesterton, Columbus North, Danville, Delta, Ev. Bosse, Ev. Reitz, Fishers, FW Northrop, FW South, Franklin, Gary West Side, Greensburg, Hamilton Heights, Hammond, Huntington North, Lafayette Central Catholic, Linton-Stockton, Marion, Merrillville, Mishawaka Marian, Mooresville, Munster, New Albany, New Palestine, North Posey, Penn, Perry Meridian, Pike, Plainfield, Shenandoah, SB Riley, SB St. Joseph, SB Washington, Valparaiso, Westview.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.