BOYS' BASKETBALL: Dragons dominate Lions

SALEM — Two-time defending Class 3A state champion Silver Creek opened sectional play with a resounding 76-34 win over the host Lions in the first round of the Salem Sectional on Wednesday night.
The Dragons bolted to a 30-8 lead after one period and cruised to their 17th straight postseason victory.
“Other than the first two possessions, when we got down 4-0, you couldn’t ask for a better quarter in terms of how efficient we played and our defense,” Silver Creek head coach Brandon Hoffman said of the first frame. “One thing Salem is really good at is shooting the 3(-pointer). They hit 15 (last) Friday against Borden. They didn’t hit a 3 in the first half tonight. I was happy with our perimeter defense. We forced some turnovers and got out in transition.”
Creek (12-12), which has won four consecutive sectional titles, will face Scottsburg (15-8) at 7:45 p.m. in Friday night’s second semifinal, after Corydon Central (14-8) takes on North Harrison (17-3). The Warriors throttled Madison 81-48 in Wednesday night’s second game to advance.
Friday will be the third time the Dragons and Warriors have played this season. The teams split the two regular-season meetings with Scottsburg winning 70-65 Dec. 23 in the Jefferson County Tournament and Silver Creek prevailing 46-44 on the Warriors’ home court Feb. 11.
“It’s going to be a great game Friday,” Hoffman said of the matchup with a Mid-Southern Conference-rival. “They beat us over the holidays and we were fortunate to win at their place a few weeks ago. The gym’s going to be rockin’ from the first game, and then for ours. It’s going to be a great environment. (Scottsburg coach) Eric (Richardson) does a great job. We’re obviously going to have to play well.”
Against the Lions, the Dragons placed three players in double figures, led by Nate Davidson’s 13 points. The sophomore also pulled down a team-high six rebounds and added two assists. Bryce Henderson scored 10 off the bench while junior guard Kaden Oliver, making his debut for the Dragons, also added 10 points, which included two triples.
“I thought Kaden fit in just fine tonight,” Hoffman said. “I mean we’ve had him in practice for five weeks now. He’s gotten a lot of reps in with the guys. He had a good scoring game. I thought he did great.”
Oliver, who transferred to Creek from Madison in late January, seemed to settle in quickly, scoring all of his points in the first half, as the Dragons rolled to a 52-12 advantage.
“It felt great to get out there and play against people other than my teammates,” he said. “I was a little out of shape at first, but gradually got back into the routine of things.”
Salem (5-17) was led by senior Cayden Colon’s 12 points. The Lions struggled with the Dragons’ pressure all night and committed 19 turnovers.
“Coach emphasized that we needed to be on our ‘A game’ from the start and I think we approached tonight in a business-like manner,” said senior guard Trey Schoen who netted nine points. “We’ve seen what Salem can do when they start hitting their 3s, so we wanted to make a point to get after it on defense and just play our game.”
Creek shot 62 percent from the field and outrebounded Salem 28-18 en route to beating the Lions for the sixth straight time. However, possibly the best stat of the night for the Dragons was how Hoffman was able to rotate players and keep everyone fresh for Friday.
“I don’t think we had a guy play over 15 minutes tonight, so that’s a huge plus for us moving forward,” the Creek coach said. “It’s going to take a yeoman’s effort to win back-to-back tough games this weekend. Anytime you can steal some fresh legs, we’ll take it.”
.
CLASS 3A SALEM SECTIONAL
Wednesday’s first-round game
Salem 8 4 10 12 — 34
Creek 30 22 14 10 — 76
Salem (5-17): Justin Stephenson 5, Hayden Baughman 2, Jaden Cheatwood 3, Kaleb Tucker 2, Kellen Humphrey 2, Grant Mahuron 8, Cayden Colon 12.
Silver Creek (12-12): Hayden Garten 2, Kaden Oliver 10, Bryce Henderson 10, Cooper Murley 6, Walker Hoffman 6, Trey Schoen 9, Cameron Wheeler 2, Brandon Northern 9, Zac Stricker 9, Nate Davidson 13.
3-point field goals: Salem 4 of 17 (Stephenson, Cheatwood, Mahuron 2), Silver Creek 8 of 21 (Oliver 2, Henderson 2, Schoen, Stricker, Davidson 2).
Rebounds: Salem 18, Silver Creek 28.
Turnovers: Salem 19, Silver Creek 7.
Field-goal shooting: Salem 14 of 39, Silver Creek 31 of 50.
Free-throw shooting: Salem 2 of 2, Silver Creek 6 of 9.