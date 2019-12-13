BOYS' BASKETBALL: Dragons down Cougars to stay perfect

SELLERSBURG — In the type of grind-it-out game that Brandon Hoffman hopes will benefit his team throughout the season, host Silver Creek clipped North Harrison 55-47 in a Mid-Southern Conference clash Friday night.
The Class 3A No. 1 Dragons led almost the entire way, but never could completely shake the Cougars.
"It was a good game for us," Hoffman, the Silver Creek coach, said. "Everything’s not always going to be roses. We’re not going to blow every team out by 30. This was a good game for us to see what we need to work on. We’re going to play them again in March [in the sectional]."
With University of Louisville coach Chris Mack and Bellarmine University coach Scott Davenport looking on, junior forward Trey Kaufman tallied 23 points and 10 rebounds while sophomore point guard Branden Northern added 19 points, five rebounds and four steals for the Dragons (4-0, 3-0), who had won their first three games by an average of 33.7 points.
After Creek scored the first basket North Harrison scored six straight points, prompting Hoffman to call a timeout. Led by Kaufman and Northern, the Dragons outscored the Cougars 14-3 to close out the quarter. Kaufman finished the first period with eight points while Northern had six.
Creek led 32-25 at halftime and 43-38 heading into the fourth quarter thanks to Kaufman's powerful slam of a Holden Groher alley-oop with five seconds to play in the third period.
The Cougars cut it to 48-45 with 3:32 to play, but the Dragons responded with six straight to take control.
"We kept our composure and made sure to close the game out," said Northern, who suffered a broken finger in the first half.
Sophomore guard Logan McIntire scored 16 points to pace the Cougars, who are in their first season under the direction of former Providence coach Lou Lefevre. Junior big man Langdon Hatton added 14 for North Harrison.
"I didn’t have any expectations because we’re just so inexperienced at doing the things a team needs to do to be able to compete with the best teams in the state," Lefevre said. "I didn’t have any expectations. If we would’ve lost by 40 I wouldn’t have been surprised. And I wouldn’t have been surprised if we would’ve won the game, because we’ve got some kids who can play. We also have some kids who haven’t played in anything but eighth-grade basketball.
"The pressure right now is our Achilles heel. We just can’t handle the pressure good enough. We probably gave them 20 points on plays where we just didn’t handle the pressure, lost the ball, didn’t get a chance to score — but then even worse — they got to go in for easy baskets and we didn’t get a chance to try to stop them."
Junior forward Kooper Jacobi added 11 points and seven rebounds for the Dragons.
"I think it was a really good team win for us," Hoffman said. "They have a really good team. Lou’s done a fantastic job with them already. McIntire played phenomenal. They were really tough inside.
"I was pleased with Branden’s tenacity. And I was really pleased with Trey Schoen coming in. I think his defense really shifted the game when he came in, just the rest of the game with the pressure he could put on the ball."
The Dragons face 2A No. 4 Fort Wayne Blackhawk at 6:40 p.m. today at Southport in a battle of defending state champions. The Braves, who are led by junior big man Caleb Furst, are the reigning Class A state champs.
"The Furst kid is the real deal. He’s the real, real deal. But we think we have some guys that are real deals too," Hoffman said. "I’m looking forward to rolling the balls out and having a fun game."