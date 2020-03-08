CORYDON — Silver Creek coach Brandon Hoffman can finally get some sleep.
Hoffman said he had quite a few sleepless nights as he prepared his top-ranked, and defending state champion, Dragons for the Class 3A Corydon Central Sectional.
The Dragons decked Madison 70-53 in Saturday night's championship game for their sixth sectional title in seven years.
“Now I can sleep for a night or two,” Hoffman said. “I will never, never, ever take winning sectionals for granted. There were times when we didn’t win them. . . The last seven years, we’ve had some really, really talented players. That’s what it is."
Silver Creek (25-2), winners of nine straight, will face second-ranked Heritage Hills (22-3) at 10 a.m. next Saturday in the first Washington Regional semifinal. The Patriots have won 17 straight since losing both their games — including an 82-78 overtime setback to the Dragons — in the Hall of Fame Classic on Dec. 28.
“I can’t wait [to go to Washington], but the biggest thing is I get another week with these kids," Hoffman said. "You can tell, they’re great kids.”
CLASS 3A CORYDON CENTRAL SECTIONAL
Saturday night's final
SILVER CREEK 70, MADISON 53
Madison=4=12=17=20=—=53
Silver Creek=16=13=23=18=—=70
Madison (13-13): Oliver 5, Ommen 4, Welsh 14, Miller 14, Center 7, Falcomberry 6, Schafer 1, Jones 2.
Silver Creek (25-2): Trey Kaufman 17, Holden Groher 3, Kooper Jacobi 19, Isaac Hinton 9, Branden Northern 17, Trey Schoen 2, Nolan Gilbert 3.
3-point field goals: Madison 5 (Miller 2, Welsh 2, Oliver); Silver Creek 4 (Gilbert, Groher, Hinton, Jacobi).
