JEFFERSONVILLE — Trey Kaufman had a near-perfect shooting night to keep Silver Creek perfect this season.
The Class 3A No. 1 Dragons won for the second time in school history in Johnson Arena, defeating host Jeffersonville 53-52 Friday night.
Kaufman, a 6-foot-9 junior forward who went 8 for 10 from the field and 8 of 9 from the free throw line, finished with 25 points and knocked down the front end of a one-and-one with under 10 seconds remaining to give Creek a 53-49 lead. He missed the second and Jeff's Devean Franklin drilled a 3-pointer with 1.2 seconds to play.
Following a timeout, the Red Devils' Tre Coleman intercepted a pass but was unable to get a shot off near midcourt before the buzzer sounded.
As big as Kaufman's performance was, Silver Creek point guard Branden Northern made multiple clutch plays for the Dragons.
During a 2-minute, 12-second span, Northern scored six straight points to take Silver Creek's lead from 46-43 to 52-43 with 1:40 to play.
The sophomore made bold plays. Determined to get to the bucket, he was denied on one drive but got into the lane on the second attempt. After his layup attempt came off the rim, he stuck with it for the putback to start his personal 6-0 run.
Branden's father Bryant starred at Jeffersonville before going on to play at Louisville.
"Branden's a dog," Silver Creek coach Brandon Hoffman said. "He's a competitor and doesn't back down. We were on the ropes and he had a big stretch. This is a big game for him, obviously. He grew up with those guys and his dad was a legacy here. Branden's making his own name for himself; he's having a phenomenal season."
Northern finished with 13 points.
"It feels great, man," Northern said. "Jeff has an amazing team. Jacob and Tre are a great duo to go along with Will. To come in here in a crazy environment and pick up a win is great for us."
Northern also helped hold Red Devils' point guard Jacob Jones to four points.
The Dragons, on the whole, were happy with the defensive effort.
Jeffersonville shot 19 for 39 from the field (48 percent) and was just 5 for 14 from beyond the 3-point arc.
"We gave up 52 points to one of the best teams in the state. I'm so thrilled with our defense. Our guys did a tremendous job following the scouting report," Hoffman said.
Kaufman helped slow down Jeff sophomore standout Will Lovings-Watts in crunch time. Lovings-Watts finished with 16 points and nine boards, but was held to three points in the fourth quarter.
"Kaufman can guard any position. Trey dominated the game," Hoffman said. "Offensively, he scored in the paint well [and] he shot well from the perimeter. He rebounded well and had his hands all over this game."
Kaufman had five points during a 7-0 run to start the second half after Jeffersonville led 28-27 at intermission. His 3-point play to cap that crucial spurt also drew the third foul on Coleman with 6:03 to go in the third quarter.
"It's huge," Kaufman said of that run. "Anything you can get against a Jeff team that's going to go far in 4A — if not win it all — you need those. It's a game of runs and we happened to have one."
Lovings-Watts spearheaded Jeff's effort to get back into it. He set up Darin Starks for a 3 and made back-to-back buckets, including an impressive fadeaway jumper off the dribble to put the Red Devils back ahead 35-34.
"He got going and he's one of those players, that once he gets going, he can erupt," Kaufman said. "And Tre Coleman was out of the game and I kind of switched on [Lovings-Watts] and we had some players helping."
Coleman finished with 12 points and two steals, shooting 4 for 6 from the field and 4 for 4 at the line.
Ultimately, Jeffersonville (3-3) had similar issues as it has in most of its early-season games: Coleman fighting foul trouble and free-throw shooting woes. The Red Devils were just 6 for 13 at the charity stripe.
"Overall, I'm proud of the effort. We talked about not getting too high, or too low. The guys did a good job of that for about 80 to 85 percent of the game," first-year Jeff coach Chris Moore said. "A couple guys made some quick decisions that benefitted Silver Creek. At the end of the day, if you don't make free throws you're going to put yourself in a bad position. That's unacceptable. We've got to find a way in moments where it's on the line, to step up there, take your time and knock down those shots."
SILVER CREEK 53, JEFFERSONVILLE 52
Silver Creek 17 10 15 11—53
Jeffersonville 18 10 9 15—52
Silver Creek (6-0): Trey Kaufman 8-10 8-9 25, Kooper Jacobi 4-12 2-2 11, Branden Northern 5-10 2-2 13, Isaac Hinton 0-4 0-0 0, Nolan Gilbert 0-0 0-0 0, Trey Schoen 2-3 0-0 5, Taylor Betts 0-0 0-0 0, Holden Groher 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 19-40 FG, 12-13 FT, 53 TP.
Jeffersonville (3-3): Jacob Jones 2-5 0-5 4, Darin Starks 2-5 0-0 5, Devean Franklin 2-4 0-0 5, Will Lovings-Watts 6-11 3-5 16, Tre Coleman 4-6 4-4 12, Kobe Stoudemire 0-2 0-0 0, Caleb Mason 2-5 0-0 6, Stevie Kendrick 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 19-39 FG, 7-14 FT, 52 TP.
3-point shooting: SC 4-16 (Kaufman 1-2, Jacobi 1-2, Northern 1-4, Hinton 0-4, Schoen 1-2, Groher 0-2), Jeff 5-14 (Starks 1-2, Franklin 1-2, Jones 0-1, Lovings-Watts 1-3, Stoudemire 0-2, Mason 2-4).
Rebounds: SC 24 (Kaufman 9, Hinton 5, Jacobi 7), Jeff 18 (Lovings-Watts 9, Franklin 3, Stoudemire 3).
Steals: SC 2 (Northern, Kaufman), Jeff 3 (Coleman 2, Mason).
Assists: SC 7 (Kaufman 2), Jeff 8 (Jones 3, Starks 2).
Turnovers: SC 13, Jeff 6.
Blocks: SC 3 (Hinton 2, Kaufman), Jeff 2 (Lovings-Watts 2).
Junior varsity: Jeff 50, Silver Creek 41.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.