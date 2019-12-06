BOYS' BASKETBALL: Dragons down Generals behind Kaufman's big game

CLARKSVILLE — After his team’s loss to Floyd Central on Tuesday night, Clarksville coach Brian McEwen said Friday night’s foe, Silver Creek, was a "different animal."
In the Dragons’ case Friday, Trey Kaufman was a beast.
The 6-foot-9 junior forward tallied a game-high 32 points and snared 12 rebounds to lead Class 3A No. 1 Silver Creek to a 72-48 Mid-Southern Conference win over the host Generals.
“The one thing that we really didn’t want them to do, and hoped they wouldn’t, and they hadn’t done a whole lot of, they did tonight,” Clarksville coach Brian McEwen said. “If Kaufman’s going to be within eight feet of the bucket, we’re in trouble. If he’s going to be 28 feet from the bucket we have a chance. And, he absolutely killed us from about eight feet from the bucket. He’s a really talented young man. And they’ve got other good guys around him. It was just a little too much for us. We had a very small window and they made it even smaller.”
Classmate Kooper Jacobi added a double-double (12 points, 10 rebounds) of his own while sophomore point guard Branden Northern scored 11 points and dished out seven assists for the Class 3A No. 1 Dragons (3-0, 2-0).
“I thought we did a good job of doing what we talked about the last couple days — getting the ball inside,” Silver Creek coach Brandon Hoffman said. “We had an obvious size advantage inside. We had to pound it inside to Trey and pound it inside to Koop. We hit the offensive rebounds pretty good in the first half [too]. I was pleased with that, in terms of following the gameplan.”
The Dragons led 34-19 at halftime thanks to 12 points from Kaufman and eight from Jacobi.
Silver Creek picked up the pace in the second half and increased its lead.
“When we got the game at a faster pace it was better for us,” Hoffman said. “We did the simple things, like running the floor and getting the ball up the court. I think we did that a lot better in the second half.”
The Dragons’ advantage reached 20 (45-25) on Kaufman's one-handed slam late in the third quarter.
“I think I just took advantage of mismatches,” Kaufman said. “They’re a smaller team, so I went to the post. When we play against a bigger team I’ll probably be more of a guard, just taking advantage of mismatches, that’s it.”
Junior guard Dae’von Fuqua tallied a team-high 17 points for the Generals (1-3, 0-1) while classmate Jared Starks added 11.
“We were going to need them to play really poorly and we were going to have to play really well for that to be a different game. Probably 9.9 out of 10 times they win. They forget to get on the bus we might win,” quipped McEwen, whose team lost 56-41 to Floyd Central on Tuesday night. “That’s a tough week. You come back from a short week to get Floyd. Then you’ve got a couple days to get prepared for Silver Creek. … That should make us better [though].”
Both teams are back in MSC action next Friday night. The Dragons host North Harrison, while the Generals travel to Charlestown.