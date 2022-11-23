COLUMBUS — Kaden Oliver tallied 21 points to lead Silver Creek to a 65-57 win at Columbus East in the season-opener for both Wednesday night.
The Dragons led 18-13 at the end of the first quarter, 38-27 at halftime and 53-41 through three periods before the Olympians rallied in the final frame.
Freshman Kasan Daeger added 13 points while Nate Davidson and Cameron Wheeler netted nine apiece for Silver Creek (1-0), which will next visit Charlestown at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday night.
SILVER CREEK 65, COLUMBUS EAST 57
Silver Creek 18 20 15 12 — 65
Columbus East 13 14 14 16 — 57
Silver Creek (1-0): Hayden Garten 5, Kaden Oliver 21, Kasan Daeger 13, Walker Hoffman 6, Nate Davidson 9, Bryce Henderson 2, Cameron Wheeler 9.
Columbus East (0-1): Zane Moravec 4, Jack Fischvogt 9, Ben Sylva 25, Julius Dailey 12, Henry Sims 2, Peter Coriden 3, Keaton Larson 2.
3-point field goals: Silver Creek 6 (Daeger 2, Davidson 2, Garten, Oliver); Columbus East 6 (Sylva 3, Fischvogt 3).
