Silver Creek's Cameron Wheeler puts up a shot during the Dragons’ victory over Clarksville in the 61st annual Silver Creek Holiday Tournament last season. He averaged 4.3 points and 3.9 rebounds a game as a junior. 

 Photo by Joe Ullrich

COLUMBUS — Kaden Oliver tallied 21 points to lead Silver Creek to a 65-57 win at Columbus East in the season-opener for both Wednesday night.

The Dragons led 18-13 at the end of the first quarter, 38-27 at halftime and 53-41 through three periods before the Olympians rallied in the final frame.

Freshman Kasan Daeger added 13 points while Nate Davidson and Cameron Wheeler netted nine apiece for Silver Creek (1-0), which will next visit Charlestown at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday night.

SILVER CREEK 65, COLUMBUS EAST 57

Silver Creek    18   20   15   12 — 65

Columbus East 13  14   14   16 — 57

Silver Creek (1-0): Hayden Garten 5, Kaden Oliver 21, Kasan Daeger 13, Walker Hoffman 6, Nate Davidson 9, Bryce Henderson 2, Cameron Wheeler 9.

Columbus East (0-1): Zane Moravec 4, Jack Fischvogt 9, Ben Sylva 25, Julius Dailey 12, Henry Sims 2, Peter Coriden 3, Keaton Larson 2.

3-point field goals: Silver Creek 6 (Daeger 2, Davidson 2, Garten, Oliver); Columbus East 6 (Sylva 3, Fischvogt 3).

