CORYDON — Silver Creek defeated Corydon Central 83-61 Friday night to claim the Mid-Southern Conference title outright.
Junior forward Trey Kaufman pumped in a career-high 39 points while classmate Kooper Jacobi added 28 as the Class 3A No. 1 Dragons finished with a perfect 9-0 mark in conference play.
“We’ve talked about the conference a lot this week with Austin on Tuesday and then tonight,” Silver Creek head coach Brandon Hoffman said. “We take a lot of pride in winning our conference. There’s a lot of tradition in our conference and it means a lot to us to win it.”
Silver Creek (21-2, 9-0), which has now won 13 straight MSC games, shot 58 percent en route to staying perfect on the road this season. Hoffman was pleased with his offense and almost speechless when it came to the play of Kaufmann and Jacobi.
“I don’t know what else there is to say about Trey and Kooper,” Hoffman said with a smile. “They are two special players that I get the privilege to coach.”
The Panthers (10-11, 4-5), who had won four straight conference games coming into the night, showed plenty of grit early on. The hosts used hot shooting to lead 18-15 at the first stop. Creek showed its own offensive prowess in the second frame, led by Kaufman. With a University of North Carolina assistant coach watching, Kaufman poured in 16 in the second stanza as the visitors claimed a slim 41-36 lead at intermission.
“They shot something like 65 percent in the first half and that’s not going to cut it, the way we played defense,” Hoffman said. “The emphasis at halftime was defense. We were efficient in the first half offensively, but we had to tune things up defensively in the second half.”
The Dragons, who have now beaten Corydon 10 straight times, breathed some defensive fire in the third and grabbed control of the contest. Corydon committed five turnovers out of the locker room and Silver Creek led 59-43 heading to the fourth quarter.
“We just picked up our tenacity on defense in the third,” Hoffman said. “We were just letting them drive right around us [in the first half]. We just fine-tuned some things, closed out on their threes better, and just got after it more.”
The Dragons, who have now won five in a row, held the formerly hot-shooting Panthers to just 34 percent in the second half. Sophomore point guard Branden Northern, a big key to the Creek second-half defense, also scored 10 of his 14 over the last two periods.
“Lately we’ve been getting good contributions from other people, not just Trey and Kooper,” Hoffman said. “We need to have a good week of sectional-week practice to get better. There’s still a lot of room for us to get better, from where we are to what I think our ceiling is.”
The Dragons won the boards 33-21 and finished plus-eight in the turnover category.
“I thought we could have offensive rebounded better in the first half but anytime you win those two battles, you like your chances at the end of the day,” Hoffman said.
Despite a new career-high in points and his team hitting the 80-point mark for the eighth time this season, Kaufman seemed less than pleased after the game.
“I honestly felt like tonight was not our best performance,” he said. “I think we did decent offensively, but there’s still a lot of things we need to work on, especially defensively. We just need to work hard and keep getting better.”
Jacobi could not agree more with his running mate.
“I think we need to get better defensively, especially on-the-ball defense and help defense,” Jacobi said. “Those are the things we’re really lacking to get back to where we were last year. We just have to fine-tune some things and know how to handle things when other teams start hitting shots in the tournament against us, just like Corydon did tonight.”
Silver Creek will close out its regular season next Friday night at home versus Seymour.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.