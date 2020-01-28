BOYS' BASKETBALL: Dragons down Pioneers again

CLARKSVILLE — The win didn’t come as easily as it did earlier in the month for Class 3A No. 1 Silver Creek, but the Dragons turned back a challenge from host Providence for a 61-44 triumph Tuesday night at the Robert I. Larkin Center.
“This is a tough place to win, and they came out and had a great gameplan,” Silver Creek coach Brandon Hoffman said. “I don’t think we played with a great deal of poise in the first half, but we made the adjustments we needed to in the second half and I’m happy with the win.”
The Dragons handled the Pioneers easily, 78-43, Jan. 4 in the championship game of Silver Creek Holiday Tournament. It looked as if there might be a similar result early Tuesday night, as the Dragons (15-1) sprinted out to a 17-8 lead at the end of the first quarter.
However back-to-back baskets — a 3-pointer from Austin Grantz and a free-throw line jumper by Sterling Huber — to start the second period pulled Providence within 17-13.
The Pioneers (11-5) forced six first-half turnovers and held 6-foot-9 junior forward Trey Kaufman, one of the top players in the state, without a basket in the first half. In spite of that, Creek led 25-19 at the break.
Hoffman said he challenged Kaufman to assert himself more in the second half. He did.
Kaufman scored six points — via an old-fashioned three-point play and a 3-pointer — during an 11-0 run at the end of the third quarter that put the Dragons up 44-29. Kaufman finished with 12 points and 12 rebounds.
Kaufman’s classmate, Kooper Jacobi, finished with a game-high 19 points for the Dragons, who won their seventh straight.
“They’re a great team. They have great players and tremendous coaches,” first-year Providence coach Ryan Miller said. “By and large, the boys did what we asked them to do — not the whole game, but for most of it. We’re disappointed, but at the same time, you have to tip your hat to them.”
Junior guard Isaac Hinton also added 13 for Creek.
“He hit some big shots, but he also played really great defense on [Providence guard Sterling] Huber,” Hoffman said. “When he gives us a game like he did tonight, we’re a very dangerous team.”
Zack Johnson paced the Pioneers with 12 points, while Huber tallied 10. Providence plays at Christian Academy at 7:30 p.m. Friday night.
“I think going forward our schedule remains very tough,” Miller said. “We definitely improved over a month ago, but we are still running a gauntlet of just incredibly tough teams and have to continue to work to get better.”
The Dragons, meanwhile, host Madison at 7:30 p.m. Friday. Sherron Wilkerson’s Cubs (10-4) are coming off consecutive losses to New Albany and Floyd Central.