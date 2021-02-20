2-20-21_Plainfield@SilverCreek_BBB_65947.jpg

Silver Creek senior Trey Kaufman-Renn celebrates during the Dragons' 68-61 victory over Plainfield on Saturday. 

SELLERSBURG — Trey Kaufman-Renn and Kooper Jacobi each recorded double-doubles to lead Class 3A No. 2 Silver Creek to a 68-61 win over 4A No. 5 Plainfield on Saturday night in Sellersburg. 

Kaufman-Renn tallied 26 points, 10 rebounds and four blocked shots while Jacobi netted 15 points, collected 11 rebounds and dished out four assists for the Dragons, who led 15-12 at the end of the first quarter, 36-25 at halftime and 48-33 heading into the final frame. 

The Quakers (19-2) outscored Creek 28-20 in the fourth period, but it wasn't enough as their 17-game win streak came to an end.  

2-20-21_Plainfield@SilverCreek_BBB_65708.jpg

Silver Creek senior Kooper Jacobi pulls up for a jumper during the Dragons' 68-61 victory over Plainfield on Saturday night.  

Junior point guard Branden Northern added 14 points and four assists for Creek. He was 9 for 14 from the free throw line for the Dragons, who were a collective 18 for 29 from the charity stripe. 

Silver Creek (16-4) closes out its regular season at Seymour on Friday night. 

SILVER CREEK 68, PLAINFIELD 61

Plainfield         12     13       8     28 — 61

Silver Creek     15     21     12     20 — 68

     Plainfield (19-2): Ian Scott 13, Cael Vanderbush 12, Dayne Gardner 13, Aidan Booher 10, Aiden Moyers 13. 

     Silver Creek (16-4): Trey Kaufman-Renn 26, Isaac Hinton 3, Trey Schoen 8, Branden Northern 14, Kooper Jacobi 15, Hayden Garten 2. 

     3-point field goals: Plainfield 3 (Booher, Gardner, Moyers); Silver Creek 6 (Jacobi 2, Schoen 2, Hinton, Northern). 

