SELLERSBURG — Trey Kaufman-Renn and Kooper Jacobi each recorded double-doubles to lead Class 3A No. 2 Silver Creek to a 68-61 win over 4A No. 5 Plainfield on Saturday night in Sellersburg.
Kaufman-Renn tallied 26 points, 10 rebounds and four blocked shots while Jacobi netted 15 points, collected 11 rebounds and dished out four assists for the Dragons, who led 15-12 at the end of the first quarter, 36-25 at halftime and 48-33 heading into the final frame.
The Quakers (19-2) outscored Creek 28-20 in the fourth period, but it wasn't enough as their 17-game win streak came to an end.
Junior point guard Branden Northern added 14 points and four assists for Creek. He was 9 for 14 from the free throw line for the Dragons, who were a collective 18 for 29 from the charity stripe.
Silver Creek (16-4) closes out its regular season at Seymour on Friday night.
SILVER CREEK 68, PLAINFIELD 61
Plainfield 12 13 8 28 — 61
Silver Creek 15 21 12 20 — 68
Plainfield (19-2): Ian Scott 13, Cael Vanderbush 12, Dayne Gardner 13, Aidan Booher 10, Aiden Moyers 13.
Silver Creek (16-4): Trey Kaufman-Renn 26, Isaac Hinton 3, Trey Schoen 8, Branden Northern 14, Kooper Jacobi 15, Hayden Garten 2.
3-point field goals: Plainfield 3 (Booher, Gardner, Moyers); Silver Creek 6 (Jacobi 2, Schoen 2, Hinton, Northern).
