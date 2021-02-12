BOYS' BASKETBALL: Dragons' dynamic duo fuels victory

SELLERSBURG — Class 3A No. 2 Silver Creek used a 24-2 first-half run to apply an early knockout punch on its way to a convincing 94-46 victory over visiting Scottsburg in Mid-Southern Conference action Friday night.
Senior standouts Trey Kaufman-Renn (38) and Kooper Jacobi (27) combined for 65 points to lead the Dragons to their third consecutive victory as they continue to fine-tune their sleek machine for another state title run.
“This is just about our fourth game, I think, with all five starters healthy,” said Silver Creek coach Brandon Hoffman, whose team has had some injury bad luck. “Can we head into March with everybody healthy?”
The Dragons (14-4) led 21-15 before Kaufman-Renn ended the first quarter with an old-fashioned, three-point play on a power move to the basket with just 2.2 seconds to play.
Kaufman’s hoop started the aforementioned surge that lasted much of the second quarter as the Dragons led 45-17 after a dunk by Jacobi with 2:20 left in the first half.
“A lot of that was created by hustle plays by everyone,” said Hoffman, whose team outscored the Warriors 29-7 in the period to lead 53-22 at halftime. “We had big Trey dive on the floor for a loose ball. We got some deflections. I thought (the run) was spurred on by our defense, which created offense during that stretch. I was really proud of the energy we had in the second quarter.”
“We really moved the ball around and got everybody involved,” Kaufman-Renn added. “We played our brand of basketball. Coach (Hoffman) always says if we play our brand, we can beat anybody.
“I’m just happy we’ve got everybody back and healthy, and getting into a groove. We’ve just got to get some game reps.”
The Purdue-signee added 14 rebounds to his 38-point effort.
“Trey’s really efficient,” Hoffman said. “He’s hard to stop.”
Meanwhile Toledo-bound Jacobi also had 14 rebounds to go along with his 27 points.
“If Trey wants a rebound, he just goes and gets it,” Hoffman said. “Koop is the same way. He has a motor like no other. ... I’m the luckiest guy in the state to have those two guys.”
Treyton Owens, who hit four 3-pointers, led the Warriors (4-14) with 20 points while Kody Clancy added 14.
“Scottsburg’s going to be good,” Hoffman said. “They’ve got some good young players.”
Creek will host Austin at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday night.
.
SILVER CREEK 94, SCOTTSBURG 46
Scottsburg 15 7 16 8 — 46
Silver Creek 24 29 25 16 — 94
Scottsburg (4-14): Hayden Cutter 7, Davis Roush 3, Dalton Daniels 2, Treyton Owens 20, Kody Clancy 14.
Silver Creek (14-4): Trey Kaufman-Renn 38, Kooper Jacobi 27, Branden Northern 6, Nolan Gilbert 3, Isaac Hinton 5, Nate Dallmann 3, Hayden Garten 7, Zac Stricker 2, Dominic Decker 3.
3-point goals: Scottsburg 8 (Owens 4, Clancy 3, Roush); Silver Creek 10 (Jacobi 3, Garten 2, Kaufman-Renn, Gilbert, Hinton, Dallmann, Decker).