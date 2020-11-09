BOYS' BASKETBALL: Dragons excited to get the ball bouncing

SELLERSBURG — About 400 teams across the state began their 2020-21 seasons Monday, the first day of official practice.
Only four will end up cutting down nets at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, COVID-19 permitting.
Silver Creek hopes to be one of those.
The Dragons, who captured the Class 3A state crown in 2019, appeared to be on their way to a second straight title last season before the state tournament was halted by the coronavirus pandemic just a day before the regional round was set to start.
“I think the big thing with us is from last year not being able to finish,” Silver Creek coach Brandon Hoffman said. “We didn’t get to experience what we wanted to experience at the end.”
So the Dragons were especially happy to see this season start.
“It was good,” senior forward Trey Kaufman said of the opening practice. “It was really good just getting back to it, finally being an official practice. It’s exciting times.”
“It was different than the last three years, obviously, just because of all the protocols and having to stay farther from each other during drills and everything,” senior forward Kooper Jacobi added. “But it was good getting back for the first time officially together.”
With the return of Kaufman, who recently committed to Purdue University, and Jacobi, who has committed to the University of Toledo, the Dragons figure to begin the 2020-21 campaign, where they ended 2019-20 — ranked No. 1 in 3A.
But it’s where they end the season, not begin it, that matters most to them.
“Our goal is to win state, nothing less,” Kaufman said.
The Dragons are scheduled to open the season Nov. 25 at Columbus East.
“We’ve got two weeks to prepare for it. I’m sure the guys want to get to it tomorrow, but we’ve got a lot of work to do still,” Hoffman said.