SEYMOUR — Silver Creek is going back to Bankers Life.
The second-ranked Dragons defeated No. 6 Guerin Catholic 54-46 Saturday afternoon in the Class 3A portion of the Seymour Semistate to punch their return ticket to Bankers Life Fieldhouse, where they won the state title in 2019.
Silver Creek (24-4) will face the winner of this afternoon's game between fifth-ranked South Bend St. Joseph and No. 9 Leo in two weeks in the state final.
As usual, the Dragons were led by their dynamic duo of seniors Trey Kaufman-Renn and Kooper Jacobi. Kaufman-Renn tallied 15 points and eight rebounds while Jacobi tallied 15 points and 13 rebounds.
.
CLASS 3A SEYMOUR SEMISTATE
Saturday at Lloyd E. Scott Gymnasium.
SILVER CREEK 54, GUERIN CATHOLIC 46
Silver Creek 10 10 14 20 — 54
Guerin Catholic 13 6 10 17 — 46
Silver Creek (24-4): Trey Kaufman-Renn 15, Kooper Jacobi 15, Branden Northern 12, Nolan Gilbert 4, Isaac Hinton 8.
Guerin Catholic (21-4): Will Grissom 4, Matthew Gillis 13, Joseph Bobilya 2, Kaleb Edwards 14, Jack Cherry 5, Matthew Etchison 2, Wilt Spencer 3, Aden Cannon 1, Elijah Edwards 2
3-point goals: Silver Creek 2 2 (Hinton, Jacobi); Guerin Catholic 2 (Cherry, Spencer).
The @SCHSBoysBball is headed back to Bankers Life. @newstribscores pic.twitter.com/c4cw9AP1l7— Josh Cook (@joshcooknewstri) March 20, 2021
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.