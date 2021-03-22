BOYS' BASKETBALL: Dragons heading back to state finals

SEYMOUR — Silver Creek is headed back to Bankers.
The Dragons defeated Guerin Catholic 54-46 in the Class 3A game of the Seymour Semistate on Saturday afternoon to earn a return trip to the state championship game at Bankers Life Fieldhouse, where they captured the title in 2019.
“It’s awesome,” said senior forward Kooper Jacobi, who was a sophomore on the team that won the state crown two years ago. “I’m very thankful and blessed that God allowed us to make it this far. To do it two times, I’ll never take that for granted because a lot of kids don’t get the opportunity to do that. ... With the stage we’re going to play on next we’ve got to make sure we play as hard as we can.”
The Dragons, who'll face Leo at 5 p.m. April 3, had to work hard to get back there. While Saturday’s game wasn’t quite the nail-biter that Silver Creek’s sectional semifinal against North Harrison was, or its regional victories over Heritage Hills and Connersville were, it was another hard-fought triumph.
The Dragons trailed by three at the end of the first quarter before rallying to edge ahead by one at halftime. In the second half, however, second-ranked Creek was able to open up a little bit of a lead before a 10-1 fourth-quarter run helped it put away the No. 6 Golden Eagles.
As usual the Dragons received valuable contributions from all of their key players.
When Jacobi wasn’t grabbing rebound after rebound (he finished with 13, many of which were on the defensive end and helped limit Guerin Catholic to one shot), he was hitting big shots, including a 3-pointer that ignited Silver Creek’s decisive surge, on his way to a team-high-tying 15 points.
Senior standout Trey Kaufman-Renn scored 15 of some of the hardest points of his career, while also keeping his cool, as the Golden Eagles — like most teams this postseason — played physical with the 6-foot-9 forward.
Junior point guard Branden Northern battled through a knee issue that forced him to have fluid drained off of it and kept him out of practice last week. Still, he gutted his way to 12 points, two post-game ice packs and several hugs from his coaches as he remained undefeated during the postseason in his career.
Senior guard Isaac Hinton continued to hit big shots at big times. His third-quarter 3-pointer ended the Dragons’ dry spell from long range and seemed to help get their offense going. Junior guard Trey Schoen played dogged defense on Guerin Catholic’s Joseph Bobilya, who hit 10 3-pointers and scored 40 points in the team’s regional-final victory over Northview. A few days prior to the semistate, Silver Creek coach Brandon Hoffman said he wouldn’t “wish a game of Trey Schoen guarding you on my worst enemy.” Saturday, Schoen helped hold Bobilya to 0-for-from-the-field and a season-low two points.
“When a dude scores 40 he’s going to get some attention,” Hoffman said afterward. “I told you we were going to sic Trey Schoen on him, and we did.”
Senior forward Nolan Gilbert continued to do what Nolan Gilbert does (i.e. whatever he can to help the team win). Saturday that meant scoring four points and providing breathers on the bench for his teammates.
Then there was Hoffman working the sideline and the officials on the way to the 200th victory of his career. He didn’t even realize he was on the cusp of that benchmark until I told after a practice early last week. That fact wasn’t a surprise considering that Hoffman is always quick to downplay his importance while crediting his players and assistant coaches for the team’s success.
“I’m speechless for how happy I am for these guys,” he said amid the on-court celebration after the game.
Now, he and his "guys" are headed back to Bankers.