SELLERSBURG — While Silver Creek coach Brandon Hoffman enjoys all of his team’s victories, there are some that mean more than others.
“I think of any kind of win, the one I enjoy the most is a road win,” Hoffman said. “Going into a hostile environment and playing well, that’s where you see your team’s mental toughness. … Nothing makes a coach more proud than getting a road win against a good team.”
The Class 3A No. 1 Dragons (18-2, 6-0) will have a chance to get one at 7:30 p.m. tonight, when they visit Scottsburg (12-8, 8-0) in a clash of Mid-Southern Conference unbeatens. If the Warriors win, they’ll win the conference title. If Creek wins, it will take a giant step toward claiming the MSC crown with two league games left.
“Going up to the Pressure Cooker (a.k.a. Charles E. Meyer Gymnasium) is never easy. I whole-heartedly believe we’ll play in front of a packed house and get their best shot,” Hoffman said.
The Dragons took a big shot from Floyd Central on Tuesday night, before rallying for a 63-62 victory over the visiting Highlanders.
“It was a tale of two halves,” Hoffman said. “In the first half we were just abysmal on offense. In the second half we really amped up the intensity and made some big shots and some big plays against a really good team.”
Hoffman expects a similar scenario tonight against Scottsburg, which has won its eight MSC games by an average of 11.9 points.
“They’ve got some really good athletes,” the Creek coach said.
The Warriors are led by 6-foot-3 senior forward Nicholas Sebastiao, the reigning Indiana Basketball Coaches Association/Subway District 3 Player of the Week. He’s coming off back-to-back double-doubles in which he scored 30 points. Sebastiao had 30 points and 14 rebounds in last Thursday’s 64-42 victory at Switzerland County, then followed that up with a 30-point, 12-rebound performance Saturday night in a 64-53 win at West Washington.
“He’s going to be a handful,” Hoffman said.
Following tonight’s game, Creek visits Austin at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday night before traveling to Corydon Central next Friday night to close out conference play.
